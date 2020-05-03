A return to normal life as it was in early 2020 is still a long way off.

Even when the restrictions imposed to cope with the covid-19 pandemic are alleviated, the coronavirus will continue to affect our lives in many ways.

Twelve experts from the BBC share their analysis, in some cases focused on the European or British reality but easily extrapolated to other parts of the world.

We now know that, generally speaking, technology infrastructure can meet the challenge: There have been some disruptions, but broadband providers and mobile phone networks have managed to handle the large increase in traffic.

Still, video conferencing is, for now, the norm.

Remember that meme: "This meeting could have been an email"? Maybe finally be close.

Retail was already having a hard time.

Businesses that are in good financial health and are able to give customers what they want will prosper.

Some small businesses may run out of cash and end up closing. Other larger retailers will also be in trouble. Many others will analyze the profitability of their stores and others will consider returning the keys to the properties they occupy.

Fashion relies heavily on shoppers for extra cash, and many of us have endured the past few weeks buying almost no clothing, and we survive!

The emergency measures imposed on reluctant companies will be part of the future analysis, forcing questions such as “do we need a large office space in the city with staff that depends on crowded public transport?”

Staff will also demand more from employers in terms of flexibility, facilities and safety at work.

What will happen to the rush hour?

Businesses can start accumulating cash to survive another crisis.

Digital business transformation will be faster, with more automation and artificial intelligence to approve loans, profile customers, control inventory, and improve delivery.

Economic nationalism – when governments try to protect their economies by cutting imports and investments from other nations, is popular right now – but some warn that it results in a selfish and harmful approach.

We all look forward to going back to business as always. But it will not happen.

Some airlines may not survive this crisis. Others may disappear soon after. And those that manage to overcome it will be weakened.

A smaller aviation market means prices would go up. After being locked up at home for weeks, many of us will be eager to travel, but international travel by plane, train or ship will probably have to change.

The number of people on trains, subways and trams is likely to be less than pre-crisis levels, as some will continue to work from home.

Independent and eco-friendly modes of transportation, such as bicycles and motorized scooters, will become more popular, although some people will choose to drive.

OFCOM (the UK Communications Regulatory Authority) estimates that 59% of children aged 12-15 have their own tablet and 83% have their own smartphone.

This temporary solution, however, could end up being implemented in the long term, in what would be one of the legacies of this pandemic.

Will education change radically?

British universities face other challenges. They are globally connected and have been successful in publicizing the value of a British degree worldwide: 120,000 students came to the UK from Mainland China alone each year.

Nitrogen dioxide levels, which are linked to a wide range of respiratory conditions, fell in China and Europe as vehicular traffic declined. And the rise of online meetings has shown what can be accomplished without having to travel, and that, in turn, has been very carbon-intensive.

Another option is to make a more sustainable recovery, with policies that promote a low-carbon future. This would imply determined impulses towards renewable energy, public transport and energy efficiency in homes.

In fact, the pandemic has shown us how governments can act when necessary, as well as the will with which the people can respond.

The famous phrase is from legendary Liverpool manager Bill Shankly: “Some people think football is a matter of life and death … it is much, much more important than that.”

At the same time, sports are a serious pleasure for many. They support an industry that employs hundreds of thousands and has been hit like never before.

In the future, social distancing will be a huge headache for the institutions that govern sports. How can physical contact sports such as rugby continue? Even playing games behind closed doors presents innumerable problems.

For millions of fans, weekends are now very different. Moments of incredible effort and sports talent used to resonate throughout the territory, providing collective expressions of “did you see that?”

The art union is divided equally as to its future after the pandemic, between optimists and pessimists.

Movie theaters, theaters, concert halls, museums and galleries will flourish with a flourishing of creativity, in response to the dark days of the virus.

I suspect that reality will fall between these two visions. The post-confinement transition from moving from closed to bustling rooms will not be immediate. Social distancing will probably limit activity. Producers will need time to rehearse and refine their shows. There will also be limits on the size of technical film and television teams producing new content. Programming replays will be on the menu for some time.

It is generally accepted that the experience of living during the depression of the 1930s and World War II forged the so-called Grandiose Generation: a group of Britons recognized for their resilience, prudence, humility, work ethic and sense of duty.

Maybe.

How will our social ties change?

Our life suspended in confinement, however, could be incubating a complaint that, when released, could unleash vigorous questions, accusatory fingers, and demands for retaliation.

The hope must be that our society, like a virus, is mutating into something stronger.

"This pandemic has focused the attention on the ignored and subvalued nooks and crannies of our society"

The words are from the director of the World Health Organization in Europe, Dr. Hans Kluge, when he described the shocking death toll in nursing homes on the continent.

The difficulties of finding personal protective equipment and the slowness of carrying out tests on the community in England have become symptoms of their anxieties. The apparent failure to give priority support to the front lines of care and all the lives that could have taken will be questioned.

Se depende de tres países -EE.UU., China y Alemania- para el suministro del 40% de los equipos de protección personal y también hay negocios que dependen de fuentes únicas para obtener componentes vitales.

En cuanto a lo último, las empresas necesitan mantener sus costos bajos, así que la manufactura externa continuará proveyendo. Algunas de las marcas más grandes, incluyendo H&M (una multinacional sueca de confección), se han comprometido a apoyar a trabajadores en fábricas a miles de kilómetros de distancia para mantener la cadena de suministro en funcionamiento.

La catástrofe inevitablemente genera nuevas prioridades, aunque las antiguas tensiones geopolíticas continúen. La pandemia ha demostrado, una vez más, que las cuestiones globales requieren soluciones globales.

¿Cómo podrán depender menos de los bienes chinos y resistir los esfuerzos de Pekín de imponer al mundo sus reglas al tiempo que buscan cooperación en problemas como el cambio climático y, sí, futuras pandemias?

La capacidad de la seguridad nacional será juzgada por el aprovisionamiento de equipo médico y la preparación para la próxima pandemia o catástrofe ambiental, no sólo por cuántas brigadas de tanques se puedan desplazar.