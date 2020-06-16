Win a ring NBA is not easy. Many have been the teams that have been left on the road for very little. For just a few points. Some have even lost a ring despite scoring more points than their rival in a Finals:

– San Antonio Spurs 2012/13

The Heat beat the Spurs in the Finals despite Gregg Popovich’s scoring five more points.

– Detroit Pistons 2004/05

The Spurs beat the Pistons in the Finals despite scoring 13 fewer points. 2001/02 Sacramento Kings The Kings brushed up against the Lakers in the Western Finals. They scored 2 more points, but lost 4-3.

– Portland Trail Blazers 1999/00

The Blazers brushed against the miracle against the Lakers, but fell. And that they scored 13 more points in the Western Finals.

– Utah Jazz 1995/96

Before playing two consecutive Finals, the Jazz stayed on the edge after falling to the Sonics in the Western Finals. Those of Stockton and Malone scored 18 points more than Kemp, Payton and company.

– Phoenix Suns 1989/90

The Suns fell to the Blazers in the Western Finals despite scoring 34 more points.

– Detroit Pistons 1987/88

The Pistons fell in their first Finals against the Lakers 4-3 despite scoring 18 more points.

– Detroit Pistons 1986/87

The Pistons fell to Larry Bird’s Celtics despite scoring 26 more points.

– Los Angeles Lakers 1983/84

Boston Celtics win in the Finals 4-3 against the Lakers. Those in purple and gold scored 16 more points.

– Los Angeles Lakers 1968/69

The Celtics beat the Lakers in the Finals despite scoring 3 fewer points.

– Los Angeles Lakers 1962/63

The Lakers scored 11 more points than the Celtics. However, they lost the ring.

– Boston Celtics 1957/58

The St. Louis Hawks won the NBA after beating the Celtics 4-2 in the Finals. The greens scored 27 more points.