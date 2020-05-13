The yellow flowers are vibrant, cheerful and refer us directly to the sun and summer. In the decoration they are able to light and warm any person and environment. For this reason, whenever possible try to include in your room some arrangement of yellow flowers, as they renew the energies of the environment.

So, if you are also passionate about yellow flowers and want to include them in your decoration, pay attention to the next topics. In this post, I separated the main types of yellow flowers, their meanings, as well as, tips on how to use them on different occasions. Check out!

1. Bring a spot of color to the living room including yellow flowers in the decor. Source: Pinterest

Yellow flower: Bring joy and light to your decor

It is difficult not to be enchanted by the yellow flowers, is it not? This happens because the yellow flowers have the ability to bring a lot of energy, light, hope, optimism and joy to the environment. In decoration, they become even more versatile and end up being used in different ways.

At home, for example, yellow flowers can decorate the center of the dining table, a dresser in the bedroom or even a flower pot on the balcony. Meanwhile, that at parties and weddings yellow flowers can compose beautifully beautiful arrangements on the cake table.

Discover the meaning of some yellow flowers

Understand that each flower has a color, a perfume and a special meaning. For this reason, before buying, planting or giving a flower it is important that you know a little more about each one. Find out below the meaning of some yellow flowers that can be grown in your garden:

Yellow dahlia = brings the idea of ​​union when there is reciprocity

Amarelinha = means friendship, happiness and the beginning of a new stage in life

Sunflower = means worship, happiness and instability

Yellow hyacinth = means envy

Yellow carnation = means contempt

Yellow Jasmine = Shyness

2. The dining room is even more lit with the presence of sunflowers. Source: Blog do Elo 7

Meet 12 types of yellow flowers that can decorate your environment

In nature it is possible to find several types of yellow flowers. Full of beauty, energy and joy it is even difficult to choose which plant to include in the decoration of the house or party. Therefore, to assist you in this selection process, we have separated below some names of yellow flowers that can gracefully compose different environments.

1. Sunflower

Among the yellow flowers present in nature, the sunflower certainly stands out for its intense color and peculiar characteristics, since its flowering follows the solar path. As for cultivation, the sunflower is a yellow field flower that can be planted in beds, fences, walls and pots. In the case of pots, pay attention to the size and choose the mini or dwarf variety.

3. Creative decoration with sunflower flowers. Source: Pinterest

2. Chrysanthemum

Originating in Asia, chrysanthemum is an ornamental plant widely used in the decoration of external and internal environments. Its cultivation can be carried out both in beds and in pots, as long as the places have indirect light and always moist soil. It blooms all year round, which guarantees a colorful garden.

4. The yellow chrysanthemum brings joy to the garden. Source: Pinterest

3. Yellow carnation

The yellow carnation is a well-known flower that stands out in the garden for its perfume. Symbol of good luck, the yellow carnation to grow healthy should be grown in places with plenty of light and well-drained soil. Its flowers are widely used in the decoration of flower beds, vases, gift arrangements and bouquets.

5. Form a beautiful flower bed with yellow carnations. Font: e Pinterest

4. Yellow acacia

Known for its essential oil and perfume, yellow acacia is the ideal flower for those who wish to reveal a hidden love disguised as friendship. In the garden the tree with yellow flowers of acacia, its presence brings joy and subtlety, since its petals are very delicate.

6. Tree with yellow Acacia flowers in full sun. Source: Pinterest

5. Honeysuckle

Honeysuckle is a very fragrant vine. And despite presenting an easy cultivation, its pruning must be done regularly, otherwise the Honeysuckle will take care of your entire garden. It is worth mentioning that during its flowering, the Honeysuckle flowers are born white and only become yellow over time.

7. Yellow honeysuckle flowers enchant the garden. Source: My Plants

6. Yellow gerbera

The yellow flowers of the gerbera light up any environment and carry the meaning of prosperity, light, youth, joy and success. Its flowers, although delicate, are very resistant. As for the cultivation, it is recommended to leave it in a place with plenty of light and to carry out intercropping (only when the soil is dry)

8. Decorate your home with yellow gerbera flowers. Source: Pinterest

7. Yellow freesia

Also known as jonquil, Fresia is a very fragrant and easy to grow flower. Its flowering usually occurs at the end of winter in cold climates. Its delicate petals are capable of forming beautiful arrangement of yellow flowers and bouquets.

9. Yellow freesia grown in the garden. Source: Pinterest

8. Rosa Banksiae

For those who know the rose banksiae it is a climbing rose without thorns. That’s right! Despite belonging to the rose family, this plant grows in the shape of a vine. Its development occurs mainly in the spring and summer seasons.

10. Rosa Banksiae has a massive flowering that attracts attention. Source: Pinterest

9. Jasmine-Carolina

Typically found in the regions of Central and North America, Jasmine-Carolina also known as carmine-yellow jasmine or as false-jasmine adapts very well in mild climates and blooms in summer and autumn. It is worth mentioning that this plant is toxic to animals and children, for this reason, the place where it will be cultivated must be very well evaluated, avoiding possible problems.

11. Yellow Jasmine-Carolina flowers in full bloom. Source: Pinterest

10. Hopscotch

Hopscotch is a very resistant climbing plant that shows rapid growth. Its flowers do not go unnoticed by its bright colors and almost black center. In decoration, hopscotch is widely used to cover pergolas and fences. The cultivation of this yellow field flower must be done under full sun and the soil must always remain moist.

12. Grow the Amarelinha flower at home. Source: Pinterest

11. Yellow hibiscus

Hibiscus is a tropical plant that can be easily found in gardens. This happens because the hibiscus has low maintenance and easy cultivation. The hibiscus to grow in a healthy way requires few watering and its cultivation must be done under full sun or half shade.

13. The yellow hibiscus flower stands out in the garden. Source: Clique Arquitetura

12. Yellow May flower

Now for those who like to grow cactuses at home a great option is the May flower. The May flower also known as silk flower is a cactus with succulent and hanging branches. Originally from the Atlantic Forest, the May flower can reach up to 60 cm in length and comes in different colors such as the yellow, white, pink, orange or red May flower.

14. The yellow May flower is delicate and gracefully decorates indoor environments. Source: Pinterest

Bouquet of yellow flowers

As we can see, yellow is the color of light, joy and optimism. So, there is nothing more special than gathering all these meanings on your big day, isn’t it? And when it comes to weddings, an almost indispensable element on this occasion is the bridal bouquet.

The bridal bouquet is basically divided into three types: round, waterfall and bunch. For this reason, it is important to be aware of the shape of your bouquet in order to evaluate the types and names of yellow flowers that will compose your arrangement.

15. Bouquet of yellow flowers using only sunflowers. Source: Pinterest

If your intention, for example, is to use only shades of yellow, opt for a bouquet of yellow flowers in the round or bunch shape. Now, if you want to mix different species and shades in your arrangement the tip here is to invest in a cascade model of a bouquet of yellow and mixed flowers, which is more robust and larger.

Sunflowers, yellow roses, freesias and yellow gerberas are some of the species found in nature capable of forming beautiful and delicate bridal bouquet models.

So, did you like our post about yellow flowers? So, check out our photo gallery and be enchanted with some more species that we have separated especially for you.

Check out some more yellow flower arrangements

16. Outdoor party decoration yellow flowers are present. Source: Pinterest

17. Yellow Jasmine-Carolina flowers grown in crates. Source: Pinterest

18. The entrance door can be specially decorated with yellow flowers. Source: Pinterest

19. Bring a touch of color to the kitchen including sunflowers. Source: Pinterest

20. The small yellow hibiscus flower grown in the white flowerpot stands out in the decoration. Source: Pinterest

21. The white vase highlights yellow flowers. Source: Pinterest

22. If you want to save on party decorations, bet on buying chrysanthemum flowers. Source: Pinterest

23. Decorative panel assembled with small yellow flower. Source: Pinterest

24. Reserve a special corner to grow yellow flowers indoors. Source: Pinterest

25. Small yellow flower in decorative bottles. Source: Pinterest

26. Yellow gerbera in the decoration. Source: Pinterest

27. Yellow dahlia grown in the garden. Source: Pinterest

28. Rustic wedding with yellow flowers. Source: Pinterest

29. Beautiful bouquet of yellow freesia. Source: Pixabay

30. White and yellow flower bouquet mixes sunflowers and roses. Source: Pinterest

31. Delicate bouquet with white and yellow flower. Source: Pinterest

32. Bouquet of yellow flowers with 12 roses. Source: Isabela Flores

33. The yellow flower brings light to the bed. Source: Pinterest

34. The white and yellow flower mix in the bride’s bouquet. Source: Pinterest

35. The yellow gerbera flowers in the vase bring warmth to the decor. Source: Pinterest

36. Yellow tulip flowers brighten the center of the table. Source: Pinterest

37. Simple arrangement made with yellow chrysanthemum flowers. Source: Pinterest

38. The entrance to the house is even more special with the presence of yellow flowers. Source: Pinterest

39. Mix the yellow gerbera flower with other shades to form a beautiful arrangement. Font: e Messages with Love

40. The table decoration is even more cheerful with yellow flowers. Source: Pinterest

41. Decorate the living room with yellow flowers of sunflowers. Source: Pinterest

See too:

