12 songs by Chayanne that appeared on soap operas | AP

Being Chayanne one of the greatest Latin American artists, it would not be a surprise if at some point in his career he was asked to perform a song for a soap opera , we present 12 of them with which surely more than one of his fans. one more time.

The career of the handsome singer and music celebrity has not only been concentrated in a single country, like Noelia, Daddy Yankee and Ricky Martin the singer He is originally from Puerto Rico and despite the fact that in his place of origin he has recorded and performed, he has also done so for other countries.

Elmer Figueroa Arce internationally known as Chayanne He has been fortunate to give us his voice on a daily basis in the intro of some melodrama productions, then we will show you all in which he has participated from 1994 to 2015.

Also read: 10 Chayanne soap operas that could make you sigh

Elmer Figueroa Arce internationally known as Chayanne has had the fortune of giving us his voice on a daily basis in the intro of some melodrama productions, then we will show you all in which he has participated from 1994 to 2015.

1

Start over / Sunflowers for Lucia

With the release of his first album in 1984 he began to have a successful career in music.

It was in 1994-1995 when “Tied to your love“It became the main theme of the telenovela” Volver a Start “launched in Mexico, and for 1999-2000 this theme was used again for the Peruvian telenovela” Girasoles para Lucía “.

two

From the heart

Once again, Mexico had a song by Chayanne for one of its soap operas entitled “De corazón”. This project began in 1997 and ended in 1998, the song used was “Volver a nacer”.

3

Wild Heart

“I fall in love with you“It was the theme of the Mexican soap opera, which by the way was a remake of the melodrama with the same title, starring Edith González and Eduardo Palomo in 1993.

For the new production the protagonists were Aracely Arámbula and Eduardo Yáñez.

4

Woman sacrifice

Venezuela and the United States broadcast the telenovela “Sacrificio de mujer” from 2011-2012 with the main theme of Chayanne entitled “I feel“a characteristic romantic ballad of the singer, perfect for a melodrama.

For 2011/2012, this same theme was used again in the soap opera Passione, a Brazilian production, which was also launched in Argentina.

5

Provoke me

Who would say that the album “Provocame” would be one of the most successful of the singer, so much so that it would be the title of the Argentine soap opera from 2001-2002, however, although the main theme and the lead was performed by Chayanne, the song was not bears the same title but rather “Until the soul resists“.

6

Gabriel, immortal love

The United States production launched in 2008/2009, had as its main character a vampire who constantly remembered a colonial era despite living today.

Chayanne not only interpreted the main theme but was also the main character was titled “Gabriel, immortal love”, the melody was titled “Immortal love“,

7

My darling

Once again, a melodramatic production originating in Mexico had the pleasure of having Chayanne’s voice as the main theme in the telenovela “Amorcito corazón”, which incidentally had the same title.

This melodrama was released in 2011 and concluded for 2012.

8

The devil knows more

The third telenovela from the United States with which Chayanne collaborated was “Más sabe el diablo”, launched in 2009 and ending in 2010.

The topic he collaborated with was “Your mouth“, which appeared right in the intense scenes between the protagonists Ángel and Manuela.

9

Rafaela

“I would leave it all“It is one of the most iconic songs of the Puerto Rican, it appeared in the Mexican soap opera of 2011 between the scenes of José María and Rafaela the protagonists.

10

Love in custody

The last production in which the singer participated with the United States was with “Amor en custodia” one of the most successful soap operas seen in 2014, especially for the song “Cuidarte el alma” which is also one of the biggest Chayanne hits.

eleven

The unforgivable

This was the last and one of the most recent where Chayanne performed the main theme in 2015 “The unforgivable” with the song “Your breathing“Another romantic ballad that has conquered thousands.

12

Matriarchs

Six years ago the singer stopped lending his voice to telenovelas, the latter was launched in Chile in 2015, this melodrama was titled “Matriarcas” and the song was “Mother Earth” which appeared in the family scenes Bravo.