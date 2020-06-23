The Stonewall riots that took place on June 28, 1969 in New York City provided the starting point for the fight for the rights of the LGBT + community. Since then, their presence has not only been gaining the notoriety and acceptance in society that they deserve, but they have also been occupying their place in audiovisual productions, such as the TV soaps. In this type of productions, visibility and normalization are especially relevant, since they usually have a more adult audience. It is a way to bring closer the changes that come with the younger generations through a content that is consumed intensively and almost always daily.

Luisita and Amelia, protagonists of the spinoff ‘#Luimelia’

As has happened in the cinema or in conventional series, the LGBT + collective began by having small representations in soap operas with characters that were mere caricatures or comic characters and / or passengers of the plot. A trend that, fortunately, has been changing over the years until it gave way to characters whose stories go beyond their sexuality or who have even begun to take the lead.

Cases like that of the couple formed by Luisita and Amelia in Spain, whose success in ‘Loving is forever’ led to the series ‘#Luimelia’; or that of Aris and Temo, two young people who conquered the Mexican public in « My husband has more family » to the point of giving rise to a starring role in a spin-off, represent an important step in terms of LGBT + representation in soap operas, although it is evident that there is still a long way ahead. In FormulaTV we collect some soap operas that, over the years, have featured prominent figures of the collective.

one ‘Life in the mirror’ (1999)

Mauricio and Jim in ‘Life in the Mirror’

Production broadcast on the Mexican network TV Azteca, ‘Life in the Mirror’ revolves around Santiago (Gonzalo Vega) and Isabel (Rebecca Jones) and their respective « adventures » outside of their long-standing marriage, during which they had three children in common. Among them was Mauricio (José María Yazpik), who together with Jim (Manuel Blejerman), captured for the first time on Mexican television the wishes and desires of a homosexual person.

Throughout the soap opera, the relationship between the two characters was shown, although in the background, given the prominence of the characters of Santiago and Isabel. However, Although Mauricio and Jim starred in romantic scenes, there was hardly any physical contact between them, not even caresses.. A first look at a fairly basic homosexual relationship that also did not have the approval of Santiago, Mauricio’s father.

2 ‘Machos’ (2003)

Ariel talks to her father about her sexual orientation in ‘Machos’

‘Machos’ was a Chilean soap opera that premiered on Televisión Española in late 2003, just a few months after it began in its country of origin. The production told the story of a traditional family headed by Ángel Mercader (Héctor Noguera), who insisted on maintaining an iron authority over his seven male children, from whom he “demanded”, among other things, to behave like true “males” . The title, in fact, is the opposite of what it promises, since its plots are determined to bring down the topics of typical toxic masculinity. For it, Its creators included the first character in an openly gay Chilean soap opera, Ariel Mercader (Felipe Braun), who was also the first to display such sexual orientation in a soap opera broadcast in Spain..

Ariel, Ángel’s third son, returned to the family home after living ten years in Barcelona in order to recover his relationship with his family after his father repudiated him after learning of his homosexuality. A detail that the rest of the family ends up knowing through the mouth of the protagonist and that, although it is not shown openly (since it is proposed that the couple of Ariel does not accompany him on his trip), It is a strong point when it comes to making Ariel the main focus of the fight against machismo that dominates her family.. As explained by the writers of the soap opera Sebastián Arrau and Coca Gómez in an interview conducted in August 2019 for Channel 13, Ariel supposes a support so that the rest of the brothers “come out of the closet” before his father, regarding the different secrets that each one hides for fear of the reaction of the patriarch. A characteristic that makes him a powerful character and with considerable weight throughout the soap opera.

3 ‘The successful Pérez’ (2009)

Tomás and Martín in ‘The successful Pérez’

Adaptation of the Argentinean ‘The successful Pells’, ‘The successful Pérez’ was a Mexican soap opera that premiered on Televisa in mid-2003 and that told the story of Martín (Jaime Camil), a successful news presenter who is supplanted by Gonzalo , a man physically like him, hired for that purpose after the presenter’s boss left him for dead after a strong dispute. The soap opera presents, in fact, a gay protagonist, given that, after “occupying” Martín’s life, Gonzalo discovers that the famous presenter maintains a clandestine relationship with Tomás (José Ron), son of the owner of the chain for which he works, for fear of rejection.

Despite being married to Sol (Ludwika Paleta), Martín had confessed his sexual orientation to his wife, with whom in fact he did not have a good relationship in the private sphere. Two details that do not fit when Gonzalo replaces the presenter, especially when he begins to feel and show a certain attraction to Sol, an attitude contrary to that of Martín, who is in love with Tomás. The relationship between these two characters, in fact, ended with a happy ending, although it did not prevent the actors who played them from making a harsh complaint: both Camil and Ron, especially the first one, publicly denounced the fact that, although they had recorded some scenes in which their characters kissed, all of them were censored in its subsequent broadcast on Televisa.

4 ‘The Aparicio’ (2010)

Julia and Mariana in ‘Las Aparicio

‘Las Aparicio’ is a Mexican soap opera that premiered in April 2010 and told the story of a family made up solely of women, as a result of the “peculiar” bad luck that the men of the family suffer when they die suddenly, such as a curse. A group led by Rafaela (María del Carmen Farías), the matriarch, who is accompanied by their daughters Alma (Gabriela de la Garza), Mercedes (Ximena Rubio) and Julia (Liz Gallardo) and their granddaughters Ileana (Paulina Gaitán) and Isadora ( Eva Sophia Hernández). Among them, it is Julia who ends up having a relationship with Mariana, a childhood friend with whom she shares her dream of becoming an actress, while both are in charge of a catering.

However, Julia is a woman who prefers to ignore the increasing sexual tension with Mariana to focus on the relationship she has with her boyfriend Armando, a prominent footballer who has relationships with other people behind his back. Two sentimental ties that bring out Julia’s bisexuality, whose relationship with Mariana takes a step forward when she confesses her love to Rafaela’s daughter, thus breaking any barrier that might exist between the two. A story that, along with the soap opera’s attempts to break taboos and stereotypes about women or deal with such controversial issues as abortion, received harsh criticism from the most conservative sectors of Mexican society.

5 ‘True Loves’ (2012)

Jean Marie and Stefano, during their wedding in ‘True loves’

Remake of the Argentine soap opera ‘Amor en custodia’, ‘Amores verdaderos’ tells the love story of Victoria (Erika Buenfil) and her daughter Nicole (Eiza González) with their respective bodyguards, José Ángel (Eduardo Yáñez) and Francisco (Sebastián Rulli ). Mexican production, like its Argentine predecessor, includes among its wide range of characters a gay couple, with the names of Jean Marie (Rubén Branco), a cook, and Stefano (Archie Lanfranco), a publicist. Their relationship, although secondary in production, begins completely by chance in a park, after the first one accidentally found the second’s lost dog.

This starting point ends up giving rise to more « dates » between the two, along which they go from friendship to romantic love, which led the couple to marry surrounded by their most intimate environment despite having the initial disapproval of Odette (Lilia Aragón), mother of Stefano. A moment of absolute happiness that had special relevance, given that it was the first link ceremony between two people of the same sex that was broadcast on Mexican television and made ‘Amores verdaderos’ the first soap opera broadcast in the United States that included the wedding between two gays.

6 ‘Loving is forever’ (2013)

Amelia and Luisita in ‘Amar es para siempre’

With couples like Maite (Maite Zaldúa) and Camino (Aria Bedmar) in ‘Acacias 38’ or Teresa (Carlota Olcina) and Ana (Marina San José) in ‘Love in troubled times’ as predecessors, The relationship between Luisita (Paula Usero) and Amelia (Carol Rovira) has become a phenomenon since it began to narrow in the eighth season of ‘Loving is forever’. Antena 3’s daily soap opera began showing a friendship between the two that grew closer over time, until the couple chose to break the barriers of the 70s, a time when homosexuality was still considered a crime.

Luisita and Amelia decided to live their love without fear, receiving the support of some people around them, after sharing the first of many tender moments together, with which they gradually managed to conquer the audience of ‘Amar es para siempre’ until they became a benchmark for the LGBT + community. Such was the success that the couple reaped among the fans, which gave rise to Atresmedia giving the green light to the development of the spin-off ‘#Luimelia’, where the love between Luisita and Amelia took the leap to 2020 to develop throughout of six eight-minute episodes that were broadcast through the Atresplayer Premium platform, sweeping social networks with each broadcast.

7 ‘Traces of lies’ (2013)

Felix and Nico in ‘Traces of lies’

Tros Rastros de mentiras ’is a Brazilian soap opera that landed on the Rede Globo network in May 2013 and told of the » fight « between members of a wealthy family to take control of a hospital. Among these relatives was Félix (Mateus Solano), the eldest son of César (Antonio Fagundes) and Pilar (Susana Vieira), an ambitious man who moved away from his family career in medicine to study administration and to work on the Board of Directors of the hospital. Married to Edith (Bárbara Paz), Félix keeps his bisexuality hidden while playing dirty against his family in order to take charge of the hospital, until Niko (Thiago Fragoso), a chef, crosses his path after being rejected by his father because of his sexual orientation.

That way, a relationship begins that grows closer with each episode, as Niko manages to bring out the best facet of Felix and lead him away from the bad path he had been walking up to then in the name of his ambition. The expected kiss between the two characters, however, was made to wait: it was not until the penultimate episode of the soap opera, making iendo Rastros de mentiras ’the first Brazilian soap opera to show a kiss between people of the same sex. Scene that, unfortunately, was censored by chains such as the Mexican TV Azteca, while in Peru it was broadcast with a prior warning about the possibility of « hurting sensibilities ».

8 ‘Dad to every mother’ (2017)

Rafael and Rodrigo in ‘Dad to every mother’

In 2017, Televisa premiered the telenovela ‘Papá a toda madre’, which collected several stories of very different men, living in the same neighborhood, and relationships with their various families and their various conflicts. Among these stories, the production included the characters of Rafael and Rodrigo, a vet and a policeman played by Andrés Zuno and Raúl Coronado, who maintained a sentimental relationship like any other. Two characters that made pá Dad to every mother ’a pioneer by starring in the first gay kiss broadcast in prime time in Mexico. A gesture that was largely applauded by the public, while a minority launched to collect signatures through the Internet to withdraw production.

Among the many voices in favor of the couple, was that of the Spanish actor Sergio Mur, one of the protagonists of the soap opera, who thus expressed an opinion very contrary to the initial homophobia shown by his character, Jorge, a very religious lawyer and strict who does not like too much the arrival of Rafael and Rodrigo to the neighborhood. Despite the initial reception, the couple finds their place among their neighbors, participating in the main plots and showing their lives beyond their relationship, in a journey that includes their tireless and enthusiastic search to find a way to become parents. In fact, Rafael and Rodrigo even go so far as to ask their friend Renée (Maite Perroni) for help to act as a surrogate mother.

9 ‘100 days to fall in love’ (2018)

Juan, a trans boy, and Emma, ​​his friend and girlfriend, in ‘100 days to fall in love’

Argentine soap opera that premiered in May 2018, ‘One Hundred Days to Fall in Love’ tells the story of Antonia (Nancy Dupláa) and Laura (Carla Peterson), two lifelong friends who are very different from each other, and their different family and love relationships . Among them, the production gathers the development of the relationship between Antonia and her daughter Juana (Maite Lanata), who after confessing to her mother that she is transsexual, begins her transition to become Juan with the support of his mother. A conclusion he reaches after exploding when receiving as a gift, from his grandfather, a dress that he rejects.

Through the Argentine production, the public was able to witness Juan’s hard road while facing various obstacles, including the rejection that is born in some people from their school and family environment. Beyond that aspect, Juan also stars in a romantic plot with Emma (Malena Narva), one of his schoolmates who, like Antonia, does not hesitate to accept his situation and love him as he is. An emotional and deep story framed in a soap opera that addresses such serious issues as bullying, family diversity, divorce or drug addiction, and whose success led to a Chilean version, eponymous, which premiered in late 2019, where Juan’s character is replaced by Martín, a role played by actress Teresita Commentz.

10 ‘Loving Death’ (2018)

Juliana and Valentina in ‘Loving Death’

Remake of ‘The body of desire’, ‘Amar a muerte’ is a Mexican soap opera that began airing in Nova in early 2020 and focuses on the love story between Lucía Borges (Angelique Boyer) and León Carvajal (Michel Brown) . However, for many followers, there were a couple whose relationship overshadowed the main story: Juliana (Bárbara López) and Valentina (Macarena Achaga), daughters of El Chino and León, respectively, two of the protagonists. Named by fans as Juliantina, the duo conquered the audience with a love story that started as a close friendship and it grew with each episode, as they dealt with their respective problems and the conflicts that arose around them, including the fact that, after their parents died, their souls “transmigrated” to other bodies.

In fact, Juliantina’s follow-up led to anger from some of the fans when her first kiss couldn’t be seen entirely on camera. A movement that exerted enough pressure so that the next one, like the other expressions of affection between Juliana and Valentina, would no longer “hide”. The couple was the “predecessor” of Alejandro (José Pablo Minor) and Miguel (Diego Amozurrutia), known in the networks as Miguelandro. Their relationship, which includes the fact that Alejandro is bisexual, was developed throughout the remake of ‘Cuna de lobos’, released in April 2019, as part of the project « Factory of dreams », which consists of « updating ”Televisa’s most successful classic telenovelas in short form, with about 25 episodes. A project that also includes the soap opera ‘La usurpadora’, released in September 2019, which also included a homosexual couple formed by Pedro (Paco Rueda), a military police officer who wants to keep his sexual orientation a secret, and Osvaldo (Pierre Louis).

eleven ‘Little Victory’ (2019)

Marlene and Emma, ​​two transsexual women, in ‘Little Victory’

Argentine soap opera,, Little Victoria ’tells the story of four very different women united by the birth of a baby. Jazmín (Julieta Díaz), a successful executive, decides to surrogate the womb of Bárbara (Natalie Pérez), who meets Selva (Inés Estévez) on one of her trips to the clinic during her pregnancy. He joins them Emma (Mariana Genesio), a transsexual woman who turns out to be the sperm donor, and who ends up joining the rest of those involved to raise little Victoria between the four of them. A main character with whom he manages to put the focus on transsexuality not only through Emma, ​​but also through her environment.

Member of the main cast, the character of Emma is also played by Mariana, a transsexual actress, in which she is her first leading role. In addition, the soap opera includes not only more trans characters, as is the case of Emma’s mother, Marlene (Osmar Núñez), a fighting woman who helped her forge her gender identity and who suffers from health problems. The friends of the protagonist, trans women who have been protected by Marlene, are also played by actresses of said group: Lucía Escobar plays Pía, Emma’s best friend; Sofía Diéguez plays Violeta, a woman with a very complicated childhood; Julia Amore acts in the role of Mara; and Payuca is Glenda.

12 ‘Together, the heart is never wrong’ (2019)

Aris and Temo, protagonists of ‘Together, the heart is never wrong’

In June 2017, the soap opera ‘My husband has a family’ premiered in Mexico, followed by a second part under the title ‘My husband has more family’, focused on the comings and goings of Julieta’s family (Zuria Vega) and Robert (Daniel Arenas) and their environment. In it, in addition, The love story between the young Aristotle (Emilio Osorio) and Cuauhtémoc (Joaquín Bondoni) was included.. Two characters that, with their growing closeness throughout the soap opera, managed to conquer the audience, who managed to make their relationship, under the name of Aristemo, sweep social networks with each episode. After the conclusion of the soap opera, which included the more than expected first kiss of Aris and Temo, their resounding success among followers It gave way not only to a theatrical production, but also to a spin-off with the two boys as protagonists.

Under the title ‘Together, the heart is never wrong’, the production relates the leap of Aris y Temo to university life, which is a great change in his life when he has to move from Oaxaca to Mexico City. For both of them, it means discovering a completely different environment to which they are accustomed, in which they discover new experiences and continue their development at a couple and individual level, addressing such serious and topical issues such as homosexuality and homophobia, bullying, depression or suicide. The telenovela thus became the first Mexican production with a gay couple as the protagonist and premiered on June 24, 2019 with a total of 26 episodes, which ended up included on the Novelas Nova streaming platform just five months later.

Bonus The Turkish soap opera ‘Kiliç Günü’ (2010)

Protagonists of the first intimate scene between two gays in Turkey from the soap opera ‘Kiliç Günü’

Despite the great success that Turkish soap operas have been reaping around the world, the truth is that, with respect to LGBT + representation, there is still a long way to go. The productions are marked by a very conservative society that does not favor the representation of characters from this group, even when homosexuality is, in theory, legal since the 19th century. The reality is cases like that of September 2019, when the Supreme Council of Radio and Television of Turkey (RTÜK) fined the private Fox TV station for showing a kiss between two lesbians in the American series’ 9-1-1 ‘. Despite the fact that it only lasted a second, they claimed that the scene was « against Turkish family values ». However, in 2010, the soap opera ‘Kiliç Günü’ became a pioneer on Turkish television and already showed a homosexual couple in its first episode.

The scene, starring actor Serdar Yegin in the role of Baris Kiziltan, a member of the main family, occurred in a room where the character was half-naked, in bed, next to a man. A moment of intimacy between two people of the same sex that surprised the Turkish audience, given that it was the first time that something like this was shown on the country’s television. « We did not use these scenes to provoke. If we had such a purpose, we would have given the images to the press before, » producer Habertürk defended at the time, as reported by the Turkish newspaper Radikal, while Yegin confessed feeling overwhelmed by the possible reactions could provoke the scene, especially when he had just married. The series team did not want to risk much more and, Although they had recorded a kiss between the actors Tardu Flordun and Tugrul Tülek, it was not broadcast.. A decision that did not prevent, because of his role as a gay man, Tülek was fired from the TRT Children’s channel. Also, unfortunately, ‘Kiliç Günü’ ended abruptly soon after, after adding only eight episodes.