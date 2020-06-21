Oddly enough, in the search for equality and diversity there is still a long way to go. The people of the LGBT + group have spent years fighting for inclusion in societyHowever, although some steps have been taken, it is not as simple as it should be. Cinema, television and the media in general play an important role in this fight, since they form a great platform that allows reaching all types of public in a fast and global way, facilitating visibility.

In this area, television fiction is increasingly committed to the struggle and contributes to visibility by contributing plots starring LGBT characters, from references that are already more remote like ‘Queer as Folk’ or ‘The L Word’. In addition, on many occasions this inclusion is carried out naturally and others in a demanding way, making clear the importance of achieving a more egalitarian and tolerant society. From FormulaTV we want to collect some of the most current fictions that are committed to visibility and to offer an important space to the LGBT community.

one ‘Dead to Me’

Natalie Morales and Linda Cardellini in ‘Dead to Me’

Netflix originalCreated by Liz Feldman and released on the video-on-demand platform in 2019, ‘Dead to Me’ has become one of the most acclaimed fictions of recent times. Starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, after the success of its first season, this black comedy returned in 2020 with its second round of episodes where they surprised us with a new love story. One of its protagonists fell in love with a woman, thus being openly bisexual. Also, their romance occurred normally, without giving much importance to maintaining a relationship with another person of the same sex. In this way, the series not only it gives visibility to the group, it also does it in a completely natural way.

2 ‘Diary of a future president’

Charlie Bushnell in ‘Diary of a Future President’

With the arrival of Disney + we have also been able to enjoy original own content. Among its premieres is fiction ‘Diary of a future president’, a family comedy starring the young actress Tess Romero, in charge of playing Elena. The series follows the experiences of this teenager, but also that of her family and friends with whom she shares the day to day. In that circle in which Elena moves we find Camila (Jessica Marie Garcia), openly gay, or at least in front of everyone except their parents. Although he shares a flat with his girl, hides every time his parents come visiting for fear of what they will say. Being free to love who you want is a theme that is also present in the figure of Bobby (Charlie Bushnell), brother of the protagonist. His sexual orientation is in the air, thus playing with the doubts of a young teenager beginning to question her feelings and to reconsider what it is that he really likes and wants.

3 ‘Elite’

Arón Piper and Omar Ayuso in ‘Élite’

With three seasons available on Netflix, ‘Elite’ It has become one of the most followed and most influential series of adolescents in recent years. Its protagonists are young people who are involved in different problems, including love affairs. One of the couples that has given more to talk about and that has been more explosive is the one formed by Omar (Omar Ayuso) and Ander (Arón Piper). Through « Omander » they have treated homosexuality naturally and without frivolization, showing their love with the typical comings and goings of any couple, but without always focusing the plots in this direction. Thus, although they have dealt with individual and family acceptance, the personal conflicts of each of them go beyond their sexual orientation. In fact, we have also seen them face problems focused on culture or disease.

4 ‘Day to day’

Isabella Gómez in ‘Day by Day

Netflix bet on a family fiction with ‘Day by day’, a series that recounts the experiences of a Latino family residing in the United States. Penelope (Justina Machado) heads the family that is completed by her mother Lidia (Rita Moreno) and her children, Alex (Marcel Ruiz) and Elena (Isabella Gomez). The young woman is the one who grabs our attention because she stars in one of the LGBT-themed plots more important. The teenager begins to doubt if she likes men or women, until he recognizes that his tastes lean towards girls. The fear of recognizing it He seizes her, but manages to talk openly about it with his family, receiving special support from his mother. The greatest conflict occurs with his grandmother, although with the passage of the episodes the subject becomes less important to win normality, naturalness and claim of the rights of the group.

5 ‘Sex education’

Ncuti Gatwa and Asa Butterfield in ‘Sex Education’

In January 2019 Netflix incorporated its cast ‘Sex Education’, an original production by the company that tells the story of Otis (Asa Butterfield), a withdrawn and shy teenager who lives with his mother, Jean (Gillian Anderson), who works as a sex therapist. The young man faces the typical problems of his age, but he does so with the constant presence of sexuality. Among his group of friends highlights Eric, role played by actor Ncuti Gatwa. Through his gaze we witness a story of freedom of expression in which homosexuality is treated normally and explored from different points of view. So the character suffers for love like any other boy his age, at the same time that he fights against homophobia and for trying to be happy without anyone daring to judge him.

6 ‘Merlí’

Carlos Cuevas and Davis Solans in ‘Merlí’

Doubting your sexual orientation should not scare you. No one chooses who they fall in love with, rather it is usually something that just happens, especially when the friction ends up making love. However, it is understandable that sometimes it is difficult to recognize and assume what you want, especially when you are a teenager and problems and uncertainty are the daily bread. In ‘Merlí’ we have a clear example, because although Bruno (David Solans) was slow to understand and accept his homosexualityPol (Carlos Cuevas) still had a little more trouble understanding that the heart has motives that reason does not understand. Her love story was not easy at all those fears that took over the mind of both, but finally love ended up triumphing and showing that nothing else matters when you love a person. Romance that has continued to be explored in ‘Merlí: Sapere Aude’, available on Movistar +.

7 ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

Cameron Exposito and Stephanie Beatriz in ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

Even if ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ has always been a fiction that has championed visibility and inclusion Through the character of Captain Holt (Andre Braugher), the series team decided to go one step further in the fifth season, when they chose to show the public that the character of detective Rosa Díaz is bisexual. This revelation coincided with the statements of the actress who gives her life, since Stephanie Beatriz recognized in 2016 her bisexuality. Thus, Díaz confessed his sexual condition to his colleagues, who treated the subject as something normal, however, the writers wanted show that it is not always easy to take that step, especially when your own family does not accept it. This plot showed us the most bitter face, but also reminded us of the importance of loving freely in order to be fully happy. The first five seasons can be found on Netflix.

8 ‘The flower house’

Paco León and Cecilia Suárez in ‘La casa de las flores’

Created and directed by Manolo Caro, ‘La casa de las flores has a characteristic dark humor and one of its biggest surprises was the character of María José, transsexual lawyer and role defended by Paco León. In this case, one of the aspects that many have criticized is that the transsexual character was played by a cisgender actor instead of granting that opportunity to a transsexual interpreter. The actor himself defended himself from criticism claiming that he had done the best he knew how and without any intention of frivolizing, on the contrary, the objective was to contribute to that visibility. In fact, the visibility of such a character is undeniable in a series accessible worldwide.

9 ‘Euphoria’

Hunter Schafer and Zendaya in ‘Euphoria’

The HBO revelation series of the year 2019 is one of the fictions that has bet the most on visibility and has done it in a natural and risky way in equal parts. ‘Euphoria’ starring Zendaya, plays with the feelings and love doubts of its young protagonists, but has also been a showcase to show transsexuality as normal. The character of Jules, friend of the protagonist, is played by Hunter Schafer, first point in favor when having a trans actress defending this role. However, although Jules deals with this condition, the topic is not explicitly mentioned nor does it get all the prominence, giving more importance to other circumstances and problem of the young woman to contribute that grain of sand in standardization.

10 ‘Pose’

Protagonists of ‘Pose’

Set in the ball culture of New York in the late 1980s and early 1990s, ‘Pose’ It is one of Ryan Murphy’s most groundbreaking creations and that has contributed the most in the fight for the visibility of the LGBT community. Its cast has several trans actors and actresses that participate in the nightlife and dance of the LGTBI environments of the time. However, the different plots that make up the story not only offer prominence to these characters, but also covers topics such as stigmatization of AIDS and denounces the real situation that these groups lived in those years. If you want to immerse yourself in this exciting universe, fiction is available on Netflix and HBO Spain.

eleven ‘Lifetime’

Mishel Prada and Melissa Barrera in ‘Vida’

Tanya Saracho is behind ‘Lifetime’, a Starz production starring Melissa Barrera and Mishel Prada and released in 2018. The fiction centers on the story of Emma and Lyn, two sisters who lead very different lives and who are forced to return to their family home when his mother passes away. At that moment they discover that he kept a great secret: his roommate was actually his wife. This circumstance is the key point that allows them to start a journey that includes aspects such as gentrification, identity and diversity. Thus, the series immerses yourself in visibility in a natural way and away from topics, allowing its protagonists to make mistakes and question their own identity.

12 ‘When We Rise’

Guy Pearce and Charles Socarides in ‘When We Rise’

Released in 2017 and created and directed by Dustin Lance Black, ‘When We Rise’ is a fiction that tells the story of the first LGBT groups that emerged in the United States. Through the gaze of two of its main activists, they show us how was that arduous road full of defeats and victories, who lived their high point in the stonewall pub riots. Actors Guy Pearce and Rachel Griffiths are responsible for bringing the protagonists to life, while Michael K. Williams, Mary-Louise Parker and Whoopi Goldberg complete the cast. If you want to learn about the fight for diversity of this pioneering group in the search for the achievement of civil rights for LGBT people, this 8-hour miniseries is available on HBO Spain.