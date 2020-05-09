When we talk about Playstation 2 A lot of great games come to mind instantly. The machines of Sony It is the best-selling console in history with a total of more than 160 million units sold, so there are more than a few people who have had one in their home or who have enjoyed fun games in their neighbor’s. But although we are talking about a world-famous video game console known to all, PS2 It hides some functions that may not be familiar to many of those who read us, as the video published by DidYouKnowGaming has shown us? Recently. Therefore, so that you can get to know it in more depth and leave your colleagues and family open-mouthed when you talk about it, today we present 12 secrets and curiosities of PlayStation 2. Let’s go there!

Its design is based on a prototype of Atari

One of the things that most attracted attention in its day of PlayStation 2 was its design, since it was elongated and allowed to place the console vertically, something not common at the time. What you may not know is that Sony was inspired by Falcon030 Microbox, the prototype discarded by Atari when it was in the process of creating the mythical Atari Jaguar.

Pioneering functions

PlayStation 2 was the first console with connection to other different. Although Nintendo had already experimented with connecting between two equal consoles in the Game Boy days, Sony was the first to do so between different consoles. PS2 and PSP could connect to share game data and get special bonuses for it. For example, if we connected a PSP with Crash Tag Team Racing to a PS2, we could get some additional vehicles for the game. But there was even more because the connection between the two consoles also allowed to share the save data of some of the games that were available on both machines. All this may sound very normal today, but back then it was a huge advance.

The meaning of your home screen

If you have had a PS2, you will surely remember its home screen with great affection. In it we could see some towers with white tones between which the camera was inserted before showing the main menu. As well, each of those towers represented a saved file on the memory card that we had inserted in the console. In this way, the more games we had on the card, the more towers we would see when starting our PS2.

A very long-standing console

In addition to being the best-selling console in history, PS2 is also one of the most officially active for the longest time. The last PlayStation 2 game was PES 2016 and was released a few months before the release of PS4. On the other hand, the console servers were no longer available after 16 years of activity and Sony’s support service is not far behind. To give you a more precise idea, PS2 came to the market along with Nintendo 64 and did not stop receiving technical support until Nintendo Switch was about to burst onto the scene.

Crazy peripherals

Throughout the history of video games we have seen many special peripherals for desktop consoles, but PS2 had some of the craziest. For example, when Capcom developed Onimusha 3, the brand Hori put on sale a replica of the katana that allowed you to control the movements of the characters in the adventure thanks to the buttons incorporated in its handle. In addition, the instructions for this katana for PlayStation 2 were written on traditional Japanese parchment. On the other hand, PS2 also saw a curious peripheral for fighting games like Tekken 4 called Fighting Arena. It consisted of a carpet with buttons similar to that of dance games but to which two vertical bars with movement sensors were added to recognize the height at which we wanted to strike.

The official command of SEGA

And speaking of crazy peripherals, we cannot forget this curious product. Although SEGA already had its own console on the market (Dreamcast), it did not finish triumphing and the Japanese company decided to release an official controller for PS2 in 2005. The controller in question had the same design as the SEGA Saturn, but the PlaySation button symbols were added under the Satrun classics so that players knew which one corresponded to each one.

Its power was feared

When Sony introduced PS2 to the world, not a few were surprised by the great power of the console. This was a big problem for the brand once it hit the market, as some countries had problems with its distribution since there was a belief that there would be people who could use your processor to direct military missiles. Such was the paranoia in this regard that even the word spread that Saddam Hussein had imported PlayStation 2 en masse to Iraq to benefit from his pieces in the creation of remote-controlled weapons.

Television with integrated PS2

In 2010 Sony launched the screen Bravia KDL-22PX30, a television that had the PS2 operating system integrated, so it allowed streaming games to be played on the console. This 22-inch, 720p resolution TV made it easy for anyone who bought it to enjoy PlayStation 2 games without having the console at home.

PSX, the video recorder with integrated PS2

In 2003, it hit the market PSX, a video recorder that allowed reading PS2 games also having the operating system of the console among its features. In addition, this machine could be connected to PSP via USB and was the first console that used a library to organize games, movies and other multimedia content. Unfortunately though Sony He had plans to launch this platform in Europe in 2004, it was never put on sale in our territory since it was an absolute failure of sales in Japan due to its high price.

He arrived in Brazil 9 years later

The launch of technological products is not always easy in some countries and this can be clearly seen with the launch of PS2 in Brazil. And, the high costs did not allow Sony to officially sell its console in the American country until 2009, nine years after its original release. Still, despite the fact that PlayStation 2 already had a very low price in the rest of the world, the Brazilian economy made the console cost nothing more and nothing less than $ 465, which made it a luxury item.

PS2 had Netflix

That’s right, although it sounds crazy, the classic Sony console already had Netflix. Of course, if you have a PlayStation 2 out there, do not try to watch the series or movies on this digital video platform because Netflix could only be played on Brazilian consoles by inserting the DVD with the corresponding application.

A man changed his name to the name of the console

That video game players are very passionate and can defend their favorite brands tooth and nail we all know. What you may not know is that there was a man so in love with the Sony machine that he decided to change his name to its legal name in 2002. Thus, Dan Holmes became known worldwide as Mr. PlayStation 2.

As you can see, the history of PlayStation 2 is full of interesting data. Now that you know these 12 secrets and curiosities of PS2We invite you to recall and tell us about your experiences with the Sony console. For this you can use the comments section that we make available to you a little further down on this page.