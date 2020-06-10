You need to take precautions to reach your destination safely if you ride a bicycle

Cycling is a good alternative to replace motorized transport. However, precautions must be taken when going on the route, as many obstacles or dangers can arise.

That is why here we will give you some recommendations and safety measures for when you go cycling, according to the Matador Network portal.

1. Always wear a helmet

Safety helmet is required. Although it can sometimes cause discomfort, the truth is that it is an important implement.

2. Pedaling in the same direction as the cars

In addition, it is important to do it by the white line. So you can go down to the shoulder when necessary. When the cars are large, such as large trucks or buses, it will be convenient to go down to the shoulder so that they do not make you lose your balance.

3. Use the bike path

In many places there is a bicycle path, or route for cyclists. It is safer to walk there than on the street. You can shoot without problems.

4. Avoid busy roads

To have bicycle safetyAs far as you can, avoid traveling on roads with a lot of traffic flow. Find alternative routes to reach your destination, you may even get there faster than stipulated.

5. Brake downhill

If the descent is too steep, use the brakes so that your bike does not develop high speeds. Failure to do so would jeopardize your own security.

6. Don’t use headphones

If you want to listen to music, use external horns. Headphones could be distracting and your concentration drops, increasing the risk of an accident.

Photo: Shutterstock

7. Wear reflective vest

These safety vests are very useful to see you, especially on rainy or foggy days. It is a security measure that should not be overlooked.

8. Lights

The use of lights is also important if you are pedaling at night. You must have a rear, red, and the front, which must be white for you to see the way.

9. Rearview mirrors

To control traffic and know how vehicles move around you, mirrors are good allies. You can use the motorcycle ones, which are larger and adapt to the bicycle.

10. Roll in a group

If you have the opportunity to shoot with two or more people, the best thing would be for them not to separate and for the set to use code words to warn when a car passes or they have to change direction.

11. Use both brakes

It is important to brake first with the rear one and then with the front one to slow down or come to a complete stop. Never use the front brake first, as the wheel locks and you could fly away.

12. Cross the bridges along the pedestrian path

In case these are very busy or there is little space to cross it with the bicycle. For your safety, use the pedestrian path, keeping in mind that you must be careful.