12 questions and answers about sleep and its disorder

(CNN Spanish) – Do you wake up every day tired? Do you have trouble falling asleep? Stress keeps you from sleeping? We sleep for almost a third of our lives, and while sleep disorders are fairly common, we know little about them.

Here are some questions and answers from the World Sleep Medicine Association that may help you get a better night’s sleep. This March 19 is World Sleep Day.

How many hours of sleep should you sleep?

Optimal sleep duration has a large part to do with your heredity. However, large surveys show that the average length of sleep for an adult is about 7 to 8 hours.

“Technically, sleep specialists agree that the range of 6.68-10 hours of sleep per night is the optimal amount,” explains the World Sleep Day website.

How can you have a regular sleep schedule?

Going to bed at the same time every night and waking up at the same time every day. “Regularity is important to stabilize your internal biological clock, allowing you to fall asleep and maintain uninterrupted sleep,” says the organization.

Can you have a sleep deficit?

Yes. “Chronic sleep deficits are common and occur when a person does not get the necessary amount of sleep permanently,” he explains.

The World Sleep Society says that “if you sleep less than seven hours each night, feel sleepy or tired during the day, fall asleep instantly and / or do not feel rested upon waking, you are most likely living with a sleep deficit and you should seek professional advice ”.

What is REM sleep?

It is known as a paradoxical dream. “Neuroimaging studies have reported increased brain activity in REM sleep compared to non-REM sleep; however, the activation of the cortices involved in logical thought processes is reduced compared to wakefulness, ”says the organization.

What is microsleep?

They are “short lapses in responsiveness lasting between 0.5 and 15 seconds, associated with partial or total closure of the eyes, previous drowsiness and lack of responsiveness to the external world.

Does exercise affect your sleep?

Yes. According to the association, “physical exercise is considered an effective, non-drug approach to improving sleep.

How does drinking alcohol affect your sleep?

“Alcohol is a sedative, which can help induce sleep, however it will cause more fragmented sleep and awakenings during the night. Also, alcohol can make obstructive sleep apnea worse. Self-reported sleep problems are very common among alcohol users with clinical insomnia rates ranging from 35% to 70%, depending on the setting and stage of use, ”the website explains.

And how much does caffeine affect you?

As the World Sleep Society says, caffeine is a stimulator of the central nervous system.

“It prolongs sleep latency, reduces total sleep time and sleep efficiency, and worsens perceived quality of sleep. Slow wave sleep is generally reduced, while wakefulness, the transition stage of sleep (sleep N21) and excitations increase, ”he explains.

Is it good to take a nap during the day?

“A recent study using polysomnography to investigate the effect of a daily 1-hour nap regimen in a group of healthy older men and women reported that napping improved wakefulness without adversely affecting nighttime sleep,” says the page. Web.

How can you tell if you suffer from insomnia?

According to the organization, you can have insomnia if you have:

Difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep Early awakening Inability to sleep a minimum of 7 hours every night Symptoms of fatigue, drowsiness, and / or difficulties with attention and concentration the next day

What are the symptoms?

Fatigue, drowsiness, difficulties with attention, concentration, and memory difficulties.

What causes it?

“Certain medications and health conditions can predispose you. Approximately 50% of patients with insomnia have a mood disorder, such as depression and / or anxiety, ”says the association.