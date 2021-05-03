12 preservative-free foods you can store for a long time

Frozen fruits and vegetables, honey, maple syrup, nuts and seeds are some foods without preservatives that we can store for a long time without fear of spoiling and that can facilitate us to have a healthy, nutritious and delicious diet.

Having food that can be preserved for a long time will be useful when we want to eat something quickly without having to invest time in cooking it, as Healthline indicates. This is a very appreciated time saving in these times.

1. Dried and canned beans and lenses

These beans and contact lenses are essential in the group of foods without preservatives that we can have for a long time. Besides lasting for a long time, they have important nutrients for our organism and state of health in general.

2. Nuts, seeds and their creams

Both seeds and nuts provide us with healthy fats, protein, fiber, and a rich set of vitamins and minerals. In addition, they are satiating foods, which helps with weight loss.

3. Grains

Depending on which ones you have, you can keep the beans for months or even years.. Therefore, there are people who like to buy grains in large quantities to keep them stored for a long time.

The freezer allows us to perfectly preserve perishable food. We just have to be careful to protect them properly, so that the smells do not mix and they do not wither from the cold. Photo: Shutterstock

4. Frozen fruits and vegetables

Many fruits and vegetables perish relatively quickly. However, if you buy them frozen, you will significantly extend their validity and you can have them on hand whenever you want. When it comes to micronutrients, they are very similar to fresh food.

5. Honey and maple syrup

These natural sweeteners offer significant health benefits with fewer risks than refined white sugar, and can be kept for a long time.

However, if you overdo it, you will also perceive negative effects, so you must regulate its consumption.

6. Apple cider vinegar

This vinegar has properties against diabetes, inflammation, and against oxidative stress. It also has properties that support heart health.

7. Some cooking oils

Cooking oil and olive oil can be stored at room temperature for 1 year or more depending on the type. For this reason they can be purchased in large quantities and stored safely.

8. Fermented foods

Foods like kimchi and cucumbers have proven versatile, delicious, and nutritious. If you store them well, they can last around 18 months.

9. Dried herbs and spices

Dried herbs and spices keep very well over time, it is practically impossible for them to expire unless they are discontinued for very long periods of time.

10. Garlic and onions

Both garlic and onions are crucial foods in various recipes, and are liked by professionals and chefs for their versatility and longevity.

11. Long-lasting fruits and vegetables

Certain fruits and vegetables can last a long time unexpired as long as they are properly preserved. We talk about apples, carrots, sweet potatoes, pomegranate, citrus fruits, among others.

12. Frozen fish and meat

Keeping fish and meats frozen allows them to remain valid for long periods of time and without apparent wear. Many people freeze meats almost immediately after they are purchased.

Including these foods without preservatives in your diet will be very helpful when creating a healthy and varied diet that allows you to meet your nutritional needs, which is very important in terms of quality of life.

