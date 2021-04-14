12 people missing after a boat capsized off the Louisiana coast

April 14, 2021

Rescue teams are searching this Wednesday for 12 missing people on the coast of the state of Louisiana, in the southern United States, after a commercial ship capsized in the Gulf of Mexico, unleashing an emergency intervention that managed to save another six crew members.

The US Coast Guard and several private vessels searched for more survivors Tuesday afternoon after the ship capsized in a storm near Port Fourchon, about 100 miles south of New Orleans.

A spokesperson for Seacor Marine, a shipping company, confirmed to The New York Times on Wednesday that the wrecked vessel was called Seacor Power and that 18 people were on board when it capsized.

Searches continued overnight in the area where the ship, a cargo ship nearly 40 meters long, capsized, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The shipwreck occurred as a stronger-than-anticipated storm hit the Gulf of Mexico, making navigation difficult.

The US meteorological services (NOAA) reported gusts of up to 120 km / h off the southern coast of Louisiana.

With information from AFP

