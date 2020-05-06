Would you like to do more tasks, in less time? Productivity can be learned; it is enough to acquire the correct tools and skills to manage your time, simplify processes and better organize teamwork. If you’re interested, here are 12 online courses to help you be more productive than ever. Read Online education: excellent option for contingencies

1. Scrum Master + Lead Scrum and Agile Teams

Scrum is a process in which a set of good practices are applied regularly to work as a team, and obtain the best possible result in a project. These support each other and their selection originates from a study of the way of working of highly productive teams.

Productivity can be learned. Photo: Pixabay

In this course, you can learn how it works, why it is so useful for developing complex products on time, and how to implement it in your teams.

Who teaches it?

Fabian Schwartz CST, Scrum Co-Creator in Hardware and CEO of ScrumColombia

If you are interested, you can search it here.

2. Full Power BI Desktop Course – Latest version of Power BI

If you work with large amounts of data, this course will help you analyze, visualize and present it in a simple way.

In it, you will learn how to use the data visualization tools of Microsoft Power BI. You will also obtain a methodology to analyze them, you will identify the relationships between tables and the different types that exist, you will obtain strategies to create analyzes quickly, and best practices for making your reports.

Who teaches it?

Diego López, Business Intelligence Consultant and Instructor

If you are interested, you can sign up here.

3. Leadership and Team Management | 2020 certification

In this course you will learn how to stop wasting time on unproductive meetings; to manage your time and better manage your schedule; successful communication strategies for leaders, how to achieve what you set out to do; how to effectively delegate and how to use Coaching to develop your team and reach its full potential.

In addition to the content, when you take it, you get direct access to a Certified Executive Coach to answer all your questions and queries, whether they are about the course or about real-life situations that you do not know how to solve.

Who teaches it?

Original Learning, a Coaching and Consulting Company

You can access here.

4. The 4 Keys to Prioritize Tasks and Act – FAST® Method

In this course, you will learn time management and productivity techniques in the form of four key principles (FAST: Focus, Achieve, Sustain, and Target) and six golden rules for being productive in the world of interruptions.

Using neuroscience strategies, it will teach you how to say no effortlessly, handle interruptions, handle large amounts of emails, prioritize tasks, and set guidelines for not procrastinating.

Who teaches it?

Joaquin Peña, Productivity Expert, and Academic at the University of Seville

You can access the course here.

5. Time Management and Productivity

In its 32 classes, this course addresses topics such as the power of the will power, techniques to have better habits, why multitasking is harmful to your productivity, how to make the most of time when working as a team and some softwares and apps that They will help you in the mission of being a highly effective professional.

Who teaches it?

Cristian Situ, professional in Content Management, Education Manager in Crehana and Educational Consultant

You can sign up here.

6. Power Manager: Achieve your goals

This course promises to help you better understand where you are, decree where you want to go, obtain practical tools to manage and measure your relationships, and above all, translate your learning into measurable and tangible actions.

The goal is for you to work on what is important, build trust, have a vision, inspire others and achieve results.

Who teaches it?

Miguel Castuera, Life and executive Coach

You can access the course here.

7. Drafting of high-impact business documents

If writing business documents and reports costs you work and robs you of hours of other tasks, this course is for you.

In it, you will learn to express your thoughts in a clear and concise way so that the people who read what you write better capture your ideas; to choose the format and the ideal medium according to your receiver, to adapt your style to the situation, to determine your objective and to communicate it clearly. You will also learn to detect, correct and avoid the most common mistakes, and in short, to easily write from a simple note for your office to a 20-page business proposal.

Who teaches it?

Sue Robins, Instructor at the University of California at Irvine

If you are interested, you can find it here.

8 Digital transformation: Accelerate your company

Did you apply technological tools or new processes but have not noticed a positive change? Digital transformation involves more than new technologies or tools, therefore, this course offers the basic concepts of digital transformation, what a traditional model is like versus a digital one, what are the pillars of agility, and how to apply them.

It also includes different forms of organization, communication and the types of teams, profiles and scalable models that exist for a company with an agile mindset, as well as lessons on the importance of culture and behavior in organizations.

Who teaches it?

Claudio Rodrigues, Manager of Digital Transformation

The course is available here.

9. Work smarter, not harder: Time management for personal and professional productivity

The key to this course is that it teaches you that being efficient is working smarter, not harder.

Upon completion, you will have knowledge of personal and professional awareness, organization and commitment, and tools, techniques, and methods for setting goals, prioritizing tasks, scheduling, and delegating. Everything, in order to overcome the difficulties associated with time management and improve your productivity.

Who teaches it?

Margaret Meloni, Professor, University of California, Irvine

If you want to take it, you can sign up here.

10. Self-leadership and emotion management to advance in complex challenges

Yes, lacking control over your emotions can affect your productivity. So this course, which focuses on your first circle of influence: yourself.

In it, you will learn to identify how your beliefs, fears and hungers hinder the achievement of your purposes and your progress in leadership challenges; you will be able to put into practice a diagnostic and intervention methodology in your life called the Personal Leadership Spiral; connect with your purposes, better manage your emotions and mobilize to be more effective and achieve your goals.

Who teaches it?

Maite Careaga Tagüeña, Director of the Public Leadership Center at the Universidad de los Andes

If you are interested, you can access here.

11. Initiation and Project Planning

To develop a project effectively, planning is essential. So this course is on the list; Its agenda includes the fundamental principles of project management in the initiation and planning stages, such as the identification and mapping of key stakeholders and stakeholders, the definition of scopes and the construction of the disaggregated work structure.

You’ll also learn to answer some key questions to accomplish your goals, such as what will it accomplish, why is it important, who will benefit from it, and how to plan for successful results.

Who teaches it?

Filiberto González Hernández Consultant and Professor in the Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering at Tecnológico de Monterrey

If you are interested, you can access here.

12. Order and time management

In this course you will carry out various exercises in order to develop skills for the effective management of your time, by classifying your priorities and needs, or those of your company.

It will also help you acquire an attitude of respect for working rules and procedures, and achieve an organized climate where your entire team is comfortable and knows where to find the materials you need.

Who teaches it?

Patricia Benítez Corona and Miguel Angel Ruíz, both professors of the Faculty of Accounting and Administration of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM)

To sign up, click click here

