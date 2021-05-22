12% of mobile phone users changed operator in 2020 | News | Communications

12% of mobile phone users changed companies throughout 2020, approximately one point less than in 2019, according to the latest data from the CNMC Household Panel for the fourth quarter of 2020. Importantly, the data from this survey reflects the market situation during the state of alarm caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

10% of the individuals considered the change, but did not carry it out; and 6% started the paperwork, although they changed their minds at the last minute. 69% did not even consider switching to another telecommunications operator.

Almost all users who changed mobile operator in 2020 did so keeping their phone number (97%) and not opting for a new one. During 2020, only 2% gave up keeping their number. This figure explains how important it is for a user to keep their mobile phone number when making a company change.

Individuals who changed mobile operator in 2020. CNMC.

24% of users who started a mobile portability in the last year but did not change their provider finally found problems to carry out this cancellation.

However, the majority of Spaniards who changed their mobile operator and kept their phone number did not have to make any payment motivated by the management or satisfy the payment of a temporary bond with their new company (85%). Although there are almost 10% of those who did change who paid the permanence penalty to their old company for leaving before finalizing their commitments.

Permanence clauses

More than half of Spaniards (58%) claimed not to have any permanence clause in their mobile phone contracts. On the other hand, 25% did, and almost 17% did not know if they had acquired a permanent commitment with their telephone company.

The main reason why these users accepted a permanence clause with their operator was access to a discounted rate or an offer from the operator (54%). This was followed by the purchase of a discounted terminal by the company (33%).

Finally, reducing the amount of the mobile bill was the most mentioned reason by individuals to change mobile phone operator. Six out of ten mobile phone users who chose a new company cited this reason, a percentage that has remained practically unchanged in recent years.

The lower cost of the invoice was followed by dissatisfaction with the quality of service from the old provider (26%), benefiting from a packaged offer by merging fixed and mobile services (19%) and dissatisfaction with the customer service of their old company (fifteen%).