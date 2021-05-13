12 names for dogs with meaning. Which one do you prefer?

Looking for dog name ideas? Do you want your dog to be called in a special way? We have compiled for you 12 names for dogs with meaning, not only are they words that sound good, but they hide a meaning that comes from Latin, Hebrew, the mythological world of the gods and Anglo-Saxon terms.

Before you rush into naming your pet, there are a few things you should think about.

– To begin with, the ideal is that your name is short. If it consists of only two syllables, better than better, it will be easier to pronounce, the animal will recognize it with less difficulty and it will also learn it faster.

– Wait to get to know him a little better. This way you will know what their personality and character are like if you would like to name them according to them, not related to their physical characteristics.

– Choose a name that you like to say out loud, not only for what it means and with which all the members of the family or those who live together are agree.

– Choose a name that do not be confused with obedience orders What are you going to teach him? If with the command “grave” you are going to teach her to lie down, it is better not to call your dog Rumba or she will not clearly distinguish when you are telling her to lie down and when you are calling her.

– You can take a walk around the park in your area where people usually take their dogs to get an idea of ​​their names and not give your pet the same name. You don’t want him and four more to come when you call your animal.

– If you have adopted an animal from a shelter or that belonged to someone who cannot take care of it, it is preferable not to change its name. He has enough to adapt to his new family, new home, new customs …

