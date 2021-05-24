12 must-watch action series to watch on HBO

Swords, bombs or melee fights, HBO has in its catalog the best battles of the moment. The platform offers its subscribers the adaptation of numerous war chapters that triumph among the public, as well as other fictional exercises in which dragons or katanas become great weapons. At CINEMANÍA we do a review of some of the essential action fictions on the streaming service.

Blood brothers

Probably one of the best miniseries in the HBO catalog. All 10 episodes of Blood brothers review one of the most exciting chapters of World War II: The battle of the American 506th Parachute Regiment. Known as the Easy Company, it would fight in Europe in key locations such as Normandy. The story was told earlier in the play Band of Brothers, by Stephen Ambrose, the inspiration for fiction.

Warrior

Chinatown and its gang war. The city of San Francisco is the ideal location for a Chinese martial arts prodigy to revolutionize a troubled city in the late 19th century. Bruce Lee participates in the crowd scripts of its 20 episodes, the funniest and most vibrant fights are thus assured. The series created by Jonathan Tropper (Banshee) It was released in 2019 at Cinemax and got a second season there. His arrival at HBO Max has allowed the platform to renew for a new batch of episodes.

Banshee

And speaking of Tropper … the American filmmaker achieved his first great success with the fiction Banshee, a series co-created with David schickler. The fiction narrates the adventures of an ex-convicted thief, who assumes the identity of Sheriff Banshee. This will allow him to continue with his criminal operations, even being persecuted by the mafia that he betrayed in the past. The series consists of four seasons and stars Antony Starr (The Boys).

Generation Kill

David simon, creator of The Wire or The conspiracy against America, premiered in 2008 the miniseries Generation Kill. Based on the homonymous book by Evan wright, Alexander Skarsgård heads the cast of fiction set in the Iraq war. The story comes from an article collected by a reporter for Rolling Stone magazine, who chronicled his experience as a journalist in a battalion of US Marines, during the invasion of the country in 2003.

The Pacific

The series has the privilege or disgrace – depending on how you look at it – of being one of the most expensive series in television history. As happened with Blood brothers, the series is also produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, and for many it is a direct sequel to what happened in the series based on Ambrose’s novel. On this occasion, the production continues the experiences of the North American soldiers Eugene Sledge (Joseph Mazzello) and Robert Leckie (James Badge Dale), who recounted their experiences against the Japanese during World War II. Hugo Ambrose, Stephen’s son, participated in the series as a historical consultant.

Strike Back

With eight seasons behind it, British-American war fiction is one of the most famous. Such has been its success that it has allowed the birth of new projects such as the miniseries Strike Back: Project Dawn. Its initial plot follows the soldier John Porter (Richard Armitage), who is assigned to Iraq in 2003 in the middle of the conflict. Several comrades will die there, which will cause him to withdraw from military service. Seven years later, he will offer himself as a government agent on a new mission involving a former colleague. The fiction is based on the homonymous novel of the ex-soldier Chris ryan and ended in 2020.

Samurai jack

Any self-respecting list should include an animation product. Samurai jack is the series created by Genndy Tartakovsky (Hotel Transylvania, Star Wars: The Clone War) in 2001 and that it aired its first four seasons in cartoon Network. Winner of several Annie and Emmy Awards, the fiction deals with the adventures of Jack in his fight against his enemies, among whom abound robots and aliens. The fourth season in 2003 left an unfinished ending, the intention of which was to close it with a film that never came. Finally, the fifth season aired in Adult Swim would close the story in 2017.

No Man’s Land

Syrian Civil War. A young woman dies in a suicide attack, this begins her family’s journey in search of the truth. The brother of this suspicion that he is still alive, so he will not cease his cause and will move to the scene of the events. Antoine thus ends up collaborating with a unit of Kurdish fighters and the biggest nightmare of ISIS. Eight episode French miniseries directed by Oded Ruskin (Absentia).

Game of Thrones

We know. The end of the HBO series angered a large part of the public, who until now had considered it one of the best on the small screen. However, it is inconceivable not to add it among the most outstanding action and fantasy fictions. His plots in King’s Landing, the battles like Black Water or the constant struggle between the Stark, the Lannister, the Baratheon … have made the production based on the literary universe of George RR Martin have a special place in our hearts. we hope that House od the dragon Take away the bitter taste that the outcome left us.

Britannia

The British version of Hispania It is one of the best options for lovers of historical stories (or not). Year 43 BC, the Roman imperial army tries to conquer the British wilderness. A tale of princesses, druids, invasions and above all, a lot of action. The series takes broad licenses to enter the fantastic world created by Jez Butterworth, Tom Butterworth, and James Richardson.

Valley of tears

Yaron Zilberman (The Last Concert) it is close to the Arab-Israeli conflict. A war that is once again topical due to the new conflicts between the States of Israel and Palestine, and which in this case focuses on the Yom Kippur War. The story talks about the universality of heroism and sacrifice through four intertwined stories. The series has been created by Ron Leshem, who is also behind No Man’s Land and is a screenwriter of Euphoria.

Mr. Avila

The four-season Mexican production tells the story of a middle-class insurance salesman, ideal father and husband. Meanwhile, he hides his double life as a hitman for a criminal organization. Little by little he will climb positions in the business and there will come the big problems and responsibilities. Tony dalton stars in the series written by Walter and Marcelo Slavich, winner of the international Emmy in 2017.