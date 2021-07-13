12 Must-Have Mobile Apps for Nursing Professionals

Share

Today, virtually everyone over the age of 16 has a Mobile phone. The advancement of technology in these devices allows the app installation Very varied. Some of them help us to be constantly connected and updated, but others are more focused on the workplace, contributing to train as professionals.

In this article, we list you some of the best-known, most useful apps that every health professional, especially the nursing one, should have installed or, at least, know:

Alcalá Formation. The mobile application of the well-known distance education company specialized in health sciences is the ideal place to find exclusive discounts, real-time news of exchanges and competitions and all the information about their training. Essential for those who wish to continue their training.E-pedia. This application is aimed at pediatric nurses and was created by the nurses at the Sant Joan de Déu Maternal and Child Hospital in Barcelona. Its objective is to provide professionals with access to support resources based on scientific evidence.Nursing Blog. If you like to be updated and know the latest scientific advances in your field of action, this application is ideal for you. In it, very useful information is gathered, based on scientific evidence, for nursing students and professionals.UniversalNurse Speaker. This application is actually a translator that allows nurses to communicate with patients if they speak a different language. HIPOT-CNV. The main objective of this application is to facilitate the communication of nursing professionals with people who have difficulty in expressing themselves orally, either due to illness or difficulties in both languages. This application was created by the Lanzarote Health Services Management. Nursing calculations. The nursing professional is continually doing the math, either mentally or in the first role that is found. A multitude of factors depend on these accounts and, therefore, this application aims to “give a hand” to these nurses. With it, drip and fluid therapy can be calculated. Out-of-hospital Emergency Chuletario. This application is one of the most useful for those nurses who carry out their work in out-of-hospital emergencies. It contains all the information necessary for daily care, such as pediatric tables, calculators, drugs, diagnostic tests or electromedicine, among others.The ABCs of plants. Created by the Center for Research on Phytotherapy (INFITO), it is the first app in which different pharmaceutical preparations of medicinal plants are classified. In this way, it helps to find an alternative solution to the patient’s pathology.PsiCovid. This application aims to provide psychological help to health workers on the front line against Covid-19. It was created by the Research Institute of the Balearic Islands.Nursing Med Iv. Description and use of drugs, dose calculation, Body Mass Index (BMI) and multiple nursing techniques is what you can find in this application, as well as scientific articles. CPR Assistant. Endorsed by the National Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Plan of the Spanish Society of Intensive, Critical Medicine and Coronary Units (SEMICYUC), this application is a guide for anyone, trained or not, in the first actions before a victim with a cardiac arrest.BCX EVA Pain Scale. This application has the main objective of serving as support for the daily activity of healthcare professionals interested in the prevention and treatment of pressure injuries.

