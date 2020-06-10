If you want to learn about racism and social injustice, this is a movie list to start with.

By Ricardo Gallegos | Movies can be a valuable tool for learning about history, culture, and in this case, racism.

Racial hatred has always been present. To grow, combat it and be able to contribute to liberation and tolerance movements, it is first necessary to educate ourselves on systemic racism. These jewels of the seventh art seek to nurture us, expose history and create new perspectives around the subject.

Blacks Britannica (1978)

Directed by David Koff. This documentary explains the origins of racism in England, taking into account economic and political aspects. Director Koff interviewed activists of color to answer a series of questions about the English working class, police abuse and fascist views of the state.

“Blacks Brittanica” was banned in the United Kingdom and heavily censored in the United States, which tells us about its power and the truths it was exposing.

Blindspotting (2018)

Directed by Carlos López Estrada. In this story we follow Collin, a colored man who is about to end his probation period. After a day at work in California, Collin witnesses a policeman murdering an African American man. The problem is that if you speak, you will probably end up in jail again.

Blindspotting explores themes of gentrification, police violence, loyalty, and friendship with a touch of comedy. And most importantly, it is an exceptional criticism of white privilege and the power structure that excludes and generates resentment among people of color.

We are before a film full of lessons whose objective is to make you listen, reason, understand and talk about your responsibility in society.

Dear White People (2014)

Directed by Justin Simien. A film that mixes comedy and drama to expose the subtleties of racism and its consequences in adolescents. Her story follows four African American students navigating a prestigious and predominantly white university.

Dear White People is a cunning study of identity and interracial relationships, the value of which lies in asking the questions that many fear to ask.

Do The Right Thing (1989)

Directed by Spike Lee. The “Do The Right Thing” story explores racial tensions in a Brooklyn neighborhood on a hot summer day. Years go by and this Spike Lee classic is still as relevant as it was in 1989.

“Do The Right Thing” does not provide answers to racism, rather it makes you reflect on your prejudices. It is provocative and focuses its resources on highlighting the social injustices stemming from racism.

When the film came out in theaters, white journalists did not speak about the death of an African American at the hands of police officers. They were more concerned criticizing the destruction of property captured on screen and how it could unleash violence.

Sounds familiar? The cycle repeats and many people remain more concerned with material destruction than with the unjust loss of human life.

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Directed by Ryan Coogler. This film tells the story of Oscar Grant, an ambitious, dynamic and young African American man who was murdered in cold blood by police. In his debut feature, Coogler reconstructs the last day of Grant’s life to demonstrate the impact this tragedy had on family and friends.

Fruitvale Station is a powerful demonstration of how society and racism devalue the lives of young African Americans in the United States.

Get Out (2017)

Directed by Jordan Peele. In his directorial debut, Jordan Peele exposed the horrors of racism with great ingenuity. In this award-winning film, a young African American meets his white girlfriend’s family and uncovers a shocking secret that involves the entire community.

“Get Out” exposes microaggressions, strong symbolism and has criticism of white liberalism. It is a different horror movie. There are no psychopaths with knives, nor supernatural forces. The horror lies in systemic racism from a white world.

Peele himself said it: “As an African American man, I have never seen my fears being portrayed on screen this way.”

I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

Directed by Raoul Peck. Playwright James Baldwin once said, “Being black in this country and being relatively aware of it means being angry most of the time. So the first problem is how to control that anger so that it doesn’t destroy you. ”

“I Am Not Your Negro” is an effective, relevant and technically brilliant work that connects Baldwin’s ideas with the visual culture of the United States.

The documentary uses photographs, television clips, and an excellent narration by Samuel L. Jackson to explore anger and its close relationship with the history of racism in the United States. All of this goes hand in hand with the lives of three Baldwin figures and friends: Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr. and Medgar Evers.

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

Directed by Barry Jenkins. This drama tells the story of a young African American couple who are separated when the man is accused by a white police officer of a crime he did not commit.

“If Beale Street Could Talk” exposes the use of fear as a tool of oppression, as well as the institutionalized racism that permeates political systems. As exemplified in this film, laws and power are structured to oppress the person of color.

The film’s greatest virtue is its use of love. Young lovers try to use their passion to face the difficult situation in front of them … but without equality and justice, perhaps not even love is enough.

Just Mercy (2019)

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. Movie starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx that seeks to make you understand how in the United States, being African American is enough to be judged as a criminal.

Specifically, “Just Mercy” tells the story of Bryan Stevenson, a social activist and lawyer for Walter McMillian, a man unfairly sentenced to death for the alleged murder of a white woman.

Les Misérables (2019)

Directed by Ladj Ly. This film laden with social criticism is not an adaptation of the famous work of Victor Hugo, but it does draw inspiration from it. The story follows a group of law enforcement officers in Parisian suburbs (the same where the director grew up) inhabited mostly by African immigrants.

“Les Misérables” is a visceral portrait of power, society and misery that explodes when the people tire of police abuse and terrible economic inequality. Its final scene is unforgettable.

Selma (2014)

Directed by Ava Duvernay. “Selma” is a chronicle of Martin Luther King Jr.’s campaign to ensure equal voting, culminating in a historic march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama in 1965.

A film that, in addition to combining politics and history, gives us a human look at Martin Luther King. It is powerful, informative and also uncomfortable, as it shows that no matter how many years go by, there is still a lot of work to be done to find true equality.

During Selma’s 2014 premiere, her cast wore ‘I Can’t Breathe’ T-shirts to protest the death of Eric Garner at the hands of police brutality. Following this event, members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences were offended, complained to the producers, and decided not to vote for the film at the Oscars. Its protagonist David Oyelowo he said it better: “They used their white privilege to reject a movie based on what they value in the world.”

What the Academy did speaks for itself and lets us see the enormous power of “Selma”. It is one more indicator of how the rich and white population (which by the way makes up the majority of the Academy) refuses to let go of its racist roots.

The Hate U Give (2018)

Directed by George Tillman Jr. When you reach a certain age it is normal for your parents to give you “the talk”. Unfortunately for families of color, that talk goes beyond sexual health: Parents must teach their children what to do when a police officer stops them for no reason. And that is the heart of this film.

“The Hate U Give” will be seen in a few years as an encapsulation of racial problems in the United States. His criticism of racism rooted in society is correct and bold.

It is an empathetic and urgent film that in my opinion should be used to educate as many people as possible. A masterpiece and an absolute classic that you must revisit in these times.

Extra – Movies that don’t educate on racism

For years, Hollywood has tried to talk about racism through movies that offer easy answers from the blanco white savior ’. These tapes often simplify racial problems and use a white hero as a vehicle for the story. They don’t understand what racism is or where it comes from.

It is a problem that we find in award-winning films such as “Green Book”, “Lawrence of Arabia”, “The Blind Side”, Driving Miss Daisy, “Dangerous Minds”, “Hidden Figures ”, “The Last Samurai” and “The Help”, to name a few.

In all these examples you can find a white character helping colored characters. It is through his help that the African American character can be successful. They do not examine the background of the problem and use false (and even hypocritical) solutions to soften the consequences of racism.

Although their intentions are good and help you understand the problem in a very basic way, the value of these films as true educational tools is almost nil.

What do you think of these films about racism?

