12 Movies That Prove Liam Neeson is Pure Glory

Revenge (Pierre Morel, 2008)

The movie that started the legend. Neeson, after years of hiding with different versions of himself, was revealed to us as the man who could achieve everything.

In ‘Vengeance’, some guys with bad blood kidnap his daughter and he, after warning of his abilities as a savior of humanity, destroys his enemies, recovers the girl and manages to make her a singer. In ‘Revenge: Istanbul Connection’, some vengeful criminals kidnap him and his wife but, of course, it does not take long to escape, to rescue his wife and to nail a rack to a mobster. In ‘V3nganza’ (wonderful title), things get tricky when he experiences a situation like ‘The fugitive’ when he is accused of the death of his ex-wife. Everything is the fault of the new husband who, of course, ends up kidnapping the daughter and paying for it.

For the completists, after the first installment they should see ‘White Hell’, an apocryphal story where we see a vacation of the protagonist in Alaska. Okay, it’s not really the same character, but if you put in the effort, the franchise is even better.