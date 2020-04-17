Surely if you have been paying attention to Andro4all in recent times and you are interested in video games more than anyone, you will surely know the PlayStation card that Liberbank offers as a specific banking product for gamers in collaboration with Sony and a PlayStation universe that already greets the new generation PS5 for the coming months.

What if there is a bank card designed for ‘gamers’ and with exclusive advantages when playing? Well, it does exist, it’s called playstation card And if you didn’t know her, you’re already taking time to follow us to know everything about her.

And why should you be so interested? Well, because it is the only card that will not cost you anything, that will allow you withdraw money for free at thousands of ATMs and choose its design among several creations based on video games, and that also will return a part of your purchases so you can spend it on PlayStation Store without conditions or small print.

You can now unite your passion for video games and your way of paying on a daily basis, because the PlayStation card continues to return money to you on the PlayStation Store and launches a new promotion

Only this April, a WHOLE YEAR of PlayStation Plus totally FREE for you

If you missed any of the promotions previous, as the attractive card duo plus free game that last March was offered to welcome Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey to the program, do not worry because bonuses never end with PlayStation products Liberbank.

In fact, from now until May 4 you can get nothing less than 12 months of PlayStation Plus totally free, just by contracting the account and the debit card and after making a first purchase of at least € 20.

A whole year of subscription to the premium service of Sony PlayStation no cost, because neither the card nor the PlayStation account have any opening or hiring commission. You can consult here the complete Legal Bases of the promotion, and thus avoid scares.

The exclusive promotion during the month of April offers you up to 12 months of PlayStation Plus for contracting your account and your PlayStation card

The only card that gives you money back will also let you customize its design and let it talk about you

If you are interested and want hire your PlayStation card, you should know that you should not wait for the end of the alarm state, because it is possible to get hold of it no need to leave home and in just a few minutes, following a very simple online process through this same link and from where you can choose your card design among some generic PlayStation motifs or others based on Summer in Mara, Nubla World, Cool Paintr VR, Timothy vs Aliens or Assassin’s Creed.

Once you have it in your possession, you must activate it as the only card in the Spanish banking scene that returns money directly, without exception or strange conditions, through a cashback system as you shop with it.

Specifically, your PlayStation card will accumulate in your customer area 0.5% of the money you spend with it, in addition to another 0.5% of all basic household receipts that you domicile on the card itself or on your PlayStation account, such as electricity, water or telecommunications. And if your PlayStation card is credit, you should know that it will add another additional 0.5% of your purchases, up to 1%.

There is not no commission In these products, hiring the cards is completely free and the account includes transfers at zero cost, and you will also have free anti-fraud coverage to protect you on the Internet against unwanted purchases or identity theft.

The Liberbank PlayStation products They have an app in Google Play Store to manage all our movements and the customer area with the PSN credit, so you will be more than prepared for the future it will be more mobile than ever.

Definitely a card to dominate them all if you can not separate from your DualShock controller, and the only one that will give you money back so you can continue playing without worries… Can you ask a bank product much more?

At Andro4all | The PlayStation card embraces the world of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: get your exclusive design, get the game for FREE, 6 months of PS Plus and € 20 PSN credit

Content offered by | PlayStation card

Follow Andro4all