12 injured: inmates started fire at New York’s Rikers jail

Photo: Archive / Impremedia

A dozen people were injured on Rikers Island, NYC’s largest jail, after inmates set fire to trash in one area of ​​the compound..

The fire broke out around 11:45 am Monday at the “Anna M. Kross Center,” according to an FDNY spokesperson. Sources from the city’s Department of Correction (DOC) said the fire was started by two inmates with an unknown accelerator and a mattress in the garbage area.

One of the guards tried to stop the fire, but the fire destroyed much of the waste room, sources said. The flames were under control at 12:35 p.m., according to FDNY.

Six people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, three others were treated at the scene and the rest refused medical treatment, the spokesperson said.

A source blamed the fire on understaffing, the New York Post noted. The DOC did not respond for additional comment.

Since last year the prison population has decreased throughout New York: in January 2020 a controversial legal reform defended by activists, but which, according to the police, has promoted impunity. In addition, during the pandemic, many prisoners have been released to avoid contagion, which would have generated more crime and homelessness.