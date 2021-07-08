12 hours after the fire at the BJ factory, the removal of debris, the presence of GN and SSC police continues

MEXICO CITY

12 hours after the fire was registered in a plastics factory in the San Simón Ticumac neighborhood, Benito Juárez mayor’s office, the place remains protected by elements of the National Guard and elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City.

Inside the premises, elements of the heroic fire brigade are still working on removing debris.

In the place the smell of smoke is still perceived. No neighbor is observed at the moment and, as is known, about 250 settlers were evicted.

THE FACTS

A fire in a warehouse for paints, solvents and automotive plastics in the San Simón Ticumac neighborhood, Benito Juárez mayor’s office, left six firefighters, two Civil Protection elements and a police officer intoxicated by smoke inhalation, as well as 250 residents evicted in a way preventive of their houses.

However, no civilians were reported injured, according to the head of the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC), Myriam Urzúa.

The fire in the warehouse located on Avenida 11 almost at the corner of the Canary Islands started around 6:00 p.m., at 9:42 p.m. Civil Protection reported that 70% of the fire extinguishing work had been carried out and by 23: 26 hours the mayor Santiago Taboada published on Twitter that the conflagration was under control.

* bb