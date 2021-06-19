12 horror sequels that are (almost) better than the first

Second parts never was good? Lie! Tell it to this dozen sequels of the horror genre, who knew how to endure the type and even surpass their successful predecessors. The theatrical release of the very remarkable ‘A quiet place 2‘, the continuation of’ A quiet place ‘again directed by John Krasinski, leads us to remember those second (or third) parts that were good, that managed to give a twist to the story that we already knew or simply go back to make the known good with great success.

Our selection goes back even to the classics, like ‘The bride of Frankenstein‘, which allowed James whale introduce into the popular imagination the mythical companion of the monster created on paper by Mary Shelley. Back then, the sequel thing was not a thing at all in Hollywood, but the horror genre, always pioneering, showed that it could be done as long as there was something new and exciting to contribute. Decades later, the sagas became the norm on the big screen, second and third and fourth parties who wanted to continue exploiting what had already worked. In terror it was very clear: ‘The halloween night‘ from John carpenter was an absolute ‘hit’ in the late 70s and established the foundations of the ‘slasher’, which would continue to expand in other franchises such as’Friday the 13th‘,’Nightmare in Elm street‘or’The Texas Chainsaw Massacre‘. And from there until reaching ‘scream‘ from Wes craven, which precisely parodied this subgenre at the same time that it reinvented it for the entry of a new millennium.

Some of the sagas mentioned appear in this list, in which we want to celebrate the best sequels that terror has given us. It is clear that the first movie is usually always the best (for the surprise, for the originality, for the impact …), but that’s not necessarily true. And these titles prove it. Judge for yourself!

The Bride of Frankenstein (James Whale, 1935)

We could not limit it only to the horror genre: ‘Bride of Frankenstein’ is one of the best sequels of all time. And the perfect example of how to turn a movie classic into an exciting, original and iconic sequel. His first success factor came with the return of James whale, the director of the original ‘Doctor Frankenstein’, and the second with the introduction of a new character that gave the set its title: the Bride of Frankenstein. The tale follows in the footsteps of the monster after his escape, and how Dr. Praetorius (Ernest thesiger) proposes to create a companion for him. The rest is history.

Terrifyingly Dead (Evil Dead II) (Sam Raimi, 1987)

There is no doubt that ‘Infernal Possession’ is a classic, but its sequel managed to capture a terrifying fun for which many fans now consider it the best of the saga. And there are two responsible for it: the director Sam raimi and the protagonist Bruce campbell. Each one in their place manages to squeeze the most out of the story, getting that tone of absurd comedy so enjoyable for fans of the genre. The story follows Ash on a new weekend in a cabin in the woods, where, of course, there will be a demonic monster that has emerged from the Necronomicon himself. Liters of blood galore.

Zombi (Dawn of the Dead) (George A. Romero, 1978)

There is no way that there is a sequel that can surpass the iconic ‘Night of the Living Dead’, the zombie classic from George A. Romero released in 1968. However, Romero himself got quite close a decade later with this film, which several decades later would become the remake ‘Dawn of the Dead’ of Zack snyder. ‘Zombie’ takes us further into the zombie apocalypse that has spread in the United States, which has left several cities deserted and has forced the survivors to look for any possible way not to receive a bite from the undead.

REC 2 (Jaume Balagueró and Paco Plaza, 2009)

‘REC’ marked a before and after in Spanish terror, but its sequel was not far behind. What could have been a film that attempts to capitalize on the slipstream success of its predecessor becomes a wonderful and complex exploration of the ideas they were already aiming for Jaume Balagueró Y Paco Plaza. Again with a ‘found footage’ format, it takes us back to history just fifteen minutes after where we left it, in the same building, and with a new group of police trying to get the blood of the infected to find a cure.

Paranormal Activity 3 (Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, 2011)

The ‘Paranormal Activity’ of 2007 left us frozen: with a ‘found footage’ format of home videos and just moving some sheets in the middle of the night, it managed to leave us with the feeling that the ghosts were real. And in its third installment, its mechanisms to kill us with fright reached its zenith. Set in 1988, it shows how sisters Katie and Kristi, little girls, have their first contact with the world of the supernatural. Directed by Henry joost Y Ariel schulmanIt is a real witch train full of surprises and scares.

Halloween II (Rick Rosenthal, 1981)

Let’s make it clear: ‘Halloween night’ by John carpenter It is a masterpiece of terror. But that is not to say that its most immediate sequel, ‘Halloween II’, was not up to the task. Much more than those we would see later, even with proposals as original and vindicable as ‘Halloween 3: Season of the witch’. In this film directed by Rick rosenthal, we pick up the action right after where the first left off: Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) is in the hospital healing her wounds, and is attacked again by the murderer Mike Myers.

Scream 2 (Wes Craven, 1997)

After hitting the ‘reset’ button of the North American ‘slasher’ with ‘Scream’, Wes craven he was not satisfied and continued to subvert the rules of the genre with this remarkable and self-aware sequel. And it is that, again, the filmmaker reflected and parodied the very concept of a sequel at the same time that he signed a spectacular one. The story takes place two years after the first film, at which point we meet Sidney Prescott again (Neve campbell). The university course is ending, but, suddenly, but a murder on the opening night of a movie about the first murders unleashes the plot again. And the blood.

The Devil’s Renegades (Rob Zombie, 2005)

Rob zombie He made his film debut with ‘The House of 1000 Corpses’, where he made it clear that what he wanted was violence with many doses of blood and a ‘grunge’ aesthetic and ‘grindhouse’ airs passed around. And the truth is that he managed to perfect all that in the far superior ‘The Devil’s Renegades’, a sequel that recovers the firefly family (which could well be the Manson family) with all the excesses imaginable. Wow, everything we could wish for.

28 weeks later (Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, 2007)

It was not easy to face a sequel to ’28 days later ‘, the iconic horror film of Danny boyle starring Cillian Murphy. But of course the Spanish filmmaker Juan Carlos Fresnadillo He did not shrink from the challenge and gave us a continuation that not only sought to cover the file. Set six months after the virus has swept the United Kingdom, the US military assures that the virus has been eliminated and can begin the reconstruction of the country, without knowing that, in reality, this virus is more dangerous than ever. Star Jeremy renner, Rose byrne Y Robert Carlyle.

Slumber Party Massacre II (Deborah Brock, 1987)

The ‘slasher’ genre found a great representative in this saga in the 80s, although today the general public hardly remembers it. And it’s a shame: both his first film directed by Amy holden jones like the sequel, led by Deborah BrockThey are festivals of violence, blood and comic clichés. The story follows the survivors of the first massacre, featuring Courtney, grappling with memories of that traumatic experience while rehearsing with her rock band. But there will be no rest for her, because another serial killer is chasing her … and her weapon is a stabbing electric guitar. Deliciously absurd and a display of terror made by a woman, which is scarce in the genre.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors (Chuck Russell, 1987)

Freddy Krueger is a true legend of the horror genre, thanks to Wes Craven’s ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ saga, made up of nine films. But the character played by Robert Englund is especially remembered for a killer personality and style that would not be established until the arrival of this third film in the franchise, directed by Chuck russell. In it, young Nancy (Heather Langenkamp) has become a psychiatrist and specialized in sleep therapy (of course). When Freddy reappears to attack his patients, the group decides to fight back. This sequel has not aged, it is still so fun and bloody, and one of the most original and round proposals of the saga.

The Warren File: The Enfield Case (James Wan, 2016)

Director James wan took over the reins of the Warren marriage story (played by Patrick Wilson Y Vera farmiga) in a sequel that some consider even better than its predecessor, which was already a critical and public success. Here, the protagonists face a new (real) case in the London borough of Enfield, where a girl has been possessed in a house that is full of evil spirits. With Wan’s terrifying style and numerous references to horror classics, this sequel lived up to the challenge. And he gave us some good scares.

