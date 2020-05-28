HBO Max it came with everything to the Streaming war, starting with all the movies in the saga of Harry Potter (to date, it is the only streaming platform to have them complete) and with the complete catalog of the films of Studio Ghibli (There are some on Netflix, but they have all of them), who in the past refused to let their films be in digital format on any of the platforms.

Like other platforms, HBO Max has a full list of original, third-party movies and series that you can watch from the comfort of your home. and in the form of a weekend marathon (especially now that you are at home longer and you can’t do much outside). This is Warner Media’s new service, which means it also has the exclusivity of some of the highest grossing and most popular movies ever.

And Harry Potter has a very good company in the catalog, which will probably increase titles monthly as they already do. HBO, Amazon Prime and Netflix (which has just revealed that the third and final season of Dark arrives between its June releases), and that surely will have many stuck to the platform.

There is a lot to see on HBO Max, but to start off in the best way, these are 12 movies that you cannot miss.

2001: A Space Odyssey

The iconic movie of Stanley Kubrick (which has one of the craziest endings in cinema) begins after humanity discovers a mysterious artifact buried beneath the lunar surface and they decide to search for its origins with the help of the intelligent supercomputer H.A.L. 9000 and space traveler on a demanding and possibly dangerous mission.

White House

This classic movie with Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman The protagonists tell the story of Rick Blaine, an American expatriate in Morocco who receives the unexpected visit of a woman from his past who asks him for help to get his activist husband, who fights against the Nazis and fascism, out of the country.

The Dark Knight

The best Batman and the best Joker of history come together in this film in which the Night Knight must pass one of the greatest psychological and physical tests of his ability to fight the injustice and chaos that the villain known as Joker is causing in the city.

Gremlins

Don’t feed him after 12, don’t let them get wet or expose them to light, otherwise those furry and adorable little creatures will become gremlins, monstrous creatures who enjoy causing mayhem and terrorizing people, or at least that’s what happens in this 80s classic about the importance of following some rules to the letter.

The Iron Giant

This is one of the best animated movies of the 90s and follows a lonely boy who befriends a giant robot from space that accidentally lands in his town and is chased by a very paranoid government agent who wants to destroy him.

The Matrix

Red Pill or Blue Pill? The 1999 film was a revolution for the science fiction genre and special effects. This follows Neo, a man who discovers that his whole life has been a computer simulation and now, awake, he must help a group of rebels to save the world from machine control.

The Shawshank Redemption

The best movie of Stephen King It is not terror, it follows a man sentenced to prison who befriends another of the pioneers of the prison, seeking redemption with good deeds dreaming of escaping from that terrible place ruled by a brutal police officer who treats them like animals.

The Shining

This horror classic, which did not like Stephen King, begins when Jack Torrance and his family arrive at the Overlook Hotel to take care of him during the winter season, unaware that the place is full of spirits that love Danny, Jack’s son, and they begin to play with his mind so that he loses his mind. head and he himself who destroys his family.

All Studio Ghibli

HBO Max managed to convince the legendary Studio Ghibli to give him his full movie catalog, including the Oscar-winning Spirited Away, about a girl who must save her parents, and the iconic My Neighbor Totoro.

The Harry Potter saga

From first to last, HBO Max is also the first streaming platform to have all the movies in the saga of Harry Potter, since he discovers that he is a magician and receives his letter from Hogwarts, until he must face the villain who has been chasing him since he was a baby.

Wonder woman

The highest grossing film directed by a woman in history, Wonder woman tells the story of Diana, an Amazon warrior who decides to travel to the human world to help defeat a god of war who wants to destroy everything.

The Wizard of Oz

Judy Garland star in this movie about a girl who lands in a magical world after her house is swept away by a tornado, landing on a witch, stealing her shoes and provoking the fury of her sister, whom she must defeat to save her new friends. .