12 fall due to operations in Iztapalapa; three are arrested in flagrante delicto

MEXICO CITY.- Twelve people were detained in Iztapalapa during two operations implemented by police intelligence elements of the Secretariat for Citizen Security (SSC).

The first intervention was carried out in the Allende gated community, Barrio San José in Iztapalapa, where six men and three women who had in their possession various types of drugs, cash and firearms were seized.

It may interest you: CDMX Congress approves transition to online justice

In the operation no incident was recorded, the detainees were transferred to agency 50 of the Public Ministry in the Central Prosecutor’s Office in the capital where their legal status will be determined.

In the second operation, members of the capital police arrested two men and a woman in flagrante delicto for assaulting a bystander. These people are associated with a transport assault gang in the vicinity of the Central de Abasto.

It may interest you: Building rehabilitation progresses in the Historic Center; will benefit 76 people

The three people were also admitted to the FGJ where they will be presented to the Public Ministry for the initiation of the corresponding investigation folder.

Find accurate information about Mexico City in Community.

Are you about to do a procedure? Check here costs and requirements.

*

sarr