There are games whose evils linger in our minds.

Terror has been around us for many years through video games. From genre heavyweights like Resident Evil or Silent Hill, to much more eccentric proposals like the surprising SOMA. We love to fear the controls and face dangers that in real life we ​​will not be able to face. Also, terror is not necessarily found in a scare, a creature, or a howl deep in a forest.

Sometimes the worst of horrors is nothing butthe sequel that a work can leave us in memory. That concept that pierces our minds and disturbs us for long nights even months after enjoying a title. So today we focus on that and we proposea dozen horror video games that shine not only for their treatment of fear, but for their ability to disturb us.

Rule of RoseAn orphanage and children as protagonists of a story not suitable for the most sensitive. Rule of Rose was a controversial video game due to the themes it covers. An experience difficult to recommend, whose cult of followers ensures that nothing like it has ever been seen in the genre. A torment that explores fear from a very different point of view than usual.

Silent Hill 2The best survival horror of all time? We are not going to answer that question, but we can tell you that Silent Hill 2 is one of the most disturbing experiences we have ever seen. A vortex of sensations in which the feeling of guilt, melancholy and irrational hatred make their way and turn our stomachs. We will never forget James Sunderland.

Martian Gothic: UnificationIt is not a specially known title. It arrived in the year 2000 on PlayStation and PC with a very particular proposal: a cross between graphic adventure and survival horror with three controllable protagonists. Of course, the setting plays a key role: a base located on the planet Mars, whose walls hide a dark secret that no one would like to discover.

AgonyAgony was a controversial title. On the one hand, his technical section was a real agony for those who trusted him. On the other, its theme did not leave anyone indifferent: exploring the confines of hell itself in search of the Red Lady. Visceral, wild and extremely violent. Few video games we have seen with similar levels of gore. Not suitable for sensitive.

Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s RequiemProbably one of the video games that have best known how to take advantage of the work of H. P. Lovecraft. Because losing sanity is one of the oldest fears that human beings have experienced. A traditional survival horror, whose madness system is capable of suggesting the most firm of players. And, of course, one of the must-see jewels of the Nintendo GameCube.

SOMAFew titles come to mind to make us use the word disturbing more successfully. The man and the machine. What is real and what is not. Because the work of Frictional Games took us all by surprise thanks to one of the best stories that we have ever seen in a video game, according to the great majority of its followers. And, sometimes, there are things that it is better not to know.

Condemned: Criminal OriginsIts sequel is also recommended as an action game, but the original chapter of the saga is unique in its kind. An investigator on the verge of mental collapse, an unscrupulous psycho and the feeling that our enemy is always one step ahead. Disturbing, dark and cruel, that’s Condemned: Criminal Origins. Another sign of the evil that can reside in the human being.

Layers of FearThe artist’s frustration can give rise to the worst of horrors: that which emanates from within the human being. Bloober Team began to stand out thanks to Layers of Fear, a walking simulator that is not only capable of terrorizing us; It also invites us to reflect on our actions. The sequel is not surprising and is somewhat more discreet, but still recommended.

Echo Night: BeyondThis is the third installment of the From Software -s franchise, those of Dark Souls-. At the playable level it is very peculiar, since there are times when it is difficult to tell if we are playing survival horror or the mythical MYST. Ghosts on a lunar base and a mystery to solve? Why not? Echo Night: Beyond plays his cards very well and keeps us on edge until the end.

SanitariumThe confines of the mind are still unknown to science. And sometimes, they hide our worst fears. Sanitarium is over twenty years old, but both its history and its atmosphere are capable of leaving an indelible mark even in the most sane of the place. It is not a survival horror, and you don’t need it to test our sanity.

Forbidden SirenThe Japanese are specialists in disturbing our minds thanks to the ingenuity they display in posing horror stories. And Forbidden Siren is one of the darkest franchises out there. The ill-fated inhabitants of their village hypnotize us with their movements, and their complex history does not leave a head puppet. A survival horror unique in its kind.

The Evil Within 2It is not the first time that we have accompanied Sebastin Castellanos in his fight against his mental swings. A difficult track to follow, an evil that hangs over the city and things that nobody in their right mind would want to see with their own eyes. The terror of the Tango Gameworks saga goes far beyond something as simple as trying to scare us and always seeks to torment us.

