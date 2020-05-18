In search of a cure or evasion of the coronavirus, there are those who publish incorrect information on social networks, which is sometimes innocent, but in other instances it can be dangerous for those who decide to believe it.

The World Health Organization reports some of these myths in English, refutes them and describes what is true.

Myth 1: Exposure to the sun or temperatures above 77 ° F (25ºC) prevents coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

REALITY: You can get COVID-19, no matter how sunny or hot the environment is. Countries with a warm climate have reported cases of COVID-19.

2: Spraying or introducing chlorine (bleach, bleach) or other disinfectant to the body will protect against COVID-19

REALITY: Do not spray under any circumstances or introduce chlorine or any other disinfectant into your body. These substances can be poisonous if ingested and cause irritation and damage to the skin and eyes. Bleach and disinfectant should be used carefully to clean only surfaces. Remember to keep bleach and other disinfectants out of the reach of children.

3: The virus will die when temperatures rise in the spring.

REALITY: Some viruses, like cold and flu, spread more easily in the colder months, but that doesn’t mean they stop completely when conditions become milder. The way things are, scientists don’t know how temperature changes will influence the behavior of SARS-CoV-2.

4: Drinking alcohol protects against COVID-19

REALITY: Frequent or excessive alcohol consumption can increase the risk of health problems. Drinking alcohol does not protect you against COVID-19 and can be dangerous. Frequent or excessive alcohol consumption can increase your risk of health problems.

5: Cold weather and snow can kill the new coronavirus.

REALITY: There is no reason to believe that cold weather can kill the new coronavirus or other diseases. Normal human body temperature remains around 97.7ºF to 98.6ºF (36.5 ° C to 37 ° C), regardless of external temperature or weather. The most effective way to protect yourself against the new coronavirus is to frequently clean your hands with an alcohol-based disinfectant or wash them with soap and water.

6: COVID19 is transmitted through house flies.

REALITY: To date, there is no evidence or information to suggest that the COVID-19 virus is transmitted through house flies. The virus that causes COVID-19 is spread mainly through the drops generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or speaks. You can also become infected by touching a contaminated surface and then touching your eyes, nose, or mouth before washing your hands. To stay protected, stay at least 6 feet away from others, frequently disinfect surfaces that people touch, wash your hands frequently, and avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose.

7: 5G mobile networks propagate COVID-19

REALITY: Viruses cannot travel on radio waves / mobile networks. COVID-19 is spreading in many countries that do not have 5G mobile networks.

8: The new coronavirus can be transmitted through mosquito bites.

REALITY: To date, there has been no information or evidence to suggest that the new coronavirus may be transmitted by mosquitoes.

9: Thermal scanners can detect COVID-19

Thermal scanners are effective in detecting people with fever (that is, they have a higher than normal body temperature). They cannot detect people infected with COVID-19.

10: Pneumonia Vaccines Protect You Against Novel Coronavirus

REALITY: Pneumonia vaccines, such as the pneumococcal vaccine and the Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib) vaccine, do not provide protection against the new coronavirus. The virus is so new and different that you need your own vaccine.

11: Antibiotics help prevent and treat the new coronavirus

REALITY: Antibiotics don’t work against viruses, only against bacteria. The new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is a virus, and therefore antibiotics should not be used as a means of prevention or treatment.

However, if you are hospitalized for 2019-nCoV, you may receive antibiotics because bacterial coinfection is possible.

12: You have to be with someone for 10 minutes to contract the virus.

REALITY: The longer someone is with someone who has it, the more likely they are to contract the virus themselves, but it is possible to catch it in less than 10 minutes if you come in contact with droplets expelled by cough, sneeze, or breath. .

