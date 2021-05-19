12 Cute Dog Toys 2021 – Stylish Pet Toys

Khadija horton

I know you love your pup, and I know you love your apartment, too — so, of course, you want some cute dog toys that won’t look like absolute trash just lying around your precious space. Aesthetics! Do! Matter! But coming across chew toys that aren’t total eyesores can (unforch) be a real hard feat. Sure, you could get your floof ball some classic, highlighter-yellow tennis balls and googly-eyed squeaker toys. But then you run the risk of your living room looking like a kids’ pen. Or worse, a dumpster. * Deep sigh. * Good thing you’ve landed on this page, though.

Below, you’ll find a list of aesthetically pleasing pet toys that your pupperoni is sure to love — from punny plushies to rope pullies and even some tough-to-destroy nylon toys for the super chewer. So go ahead and have fun shopping! (And please tell your [dog name here] that I said hi and that I love ’em. K, byeeee.)

1

this lilac trio

Dog Toy Gift Set

Wild One wildone.com

Legit, Wild One’s dog toys were designed to be gazed upon. You can handpick which one (s) you want, or you could get them all in a set, here.

two

this “designer” pick

Squeaky Parody Plush Dog Toy Haute Diggity Dog amazon.com

$ 15.99

I’m sorry, but this here is a BARKIN BAG. I have no words other than that I need this delivered yesterday.

3

this sophisticated rope toy

Leather Bone Rope Toy maxbone maxbone.com

$ 16.00

A rope toy? That looks? Chic ???? Well, I have never!

4

this rosé “bottle”

Rosé Happy Hour Crusherz Dog Toy ZippyPaws chewy.com

$ 5.99

Take your happy hour obsession to the next level with this bb.

For the foul-mouthed dog parent who loves a good pun.

6

this gourmet entree

Heralded Ham

Just please imagine your fur baby chewing on this ham-inspired nylon bone like it’s a GD feast. Okay, now add it to your cart.

7

this dreamy bouquet

Stuffed Squeaker Dog Toy ZippyPaws amazon.com

$ 10.49

Nothing says I love you like a bouquet of roses. And I’m just saying, your actions better match your words.

8

these aesthetic tennis balls

4 Tennis Balls

Wild One wildone.com

Tennis balls that are, ahem, cute ??? Sold.

9

this personalized one

Personalized Dog Toy PriesterCo etsy.com

$ 9.98

I could cry over how presh these gingham dog toys are. Plus, you can get your pup’s name on it !!!!!

10

this nod to new york city

Fab Dog Metrocard Squeaky Plush Dog Toy

A little ode to NYC, here’s a subway pass you won’t ever have to refill. (That is, unless your doggo chews a hole in it …)

eleven

this summer-ready chew

Pupapple slices

Here’s a little something to kick off those summer vibes.

12

this sweet treat

Ice Cream Cone Dog Toy

Don’t mind me, just tearing up over the image of my puppy playing tug of war with this.

