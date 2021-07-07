12 curiosities that you do not know

The first part of the Back to the Future saga celebrates 36 years after its premiere and it still does so as a successful phenomenon. The now classic science fiction trilogy has become a symbol of pop culture and an icon of the genre.

The adventure of Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) and McFly (Michael J. Fox) is one of the best-known time traveler stories in cinema. But it’s also a curious look at the way the science fiction genre understands its significance.

As a groundbreaking story experiment, the film provided a breath of fresh air about one of the most common tropes in science fiction. And while the dean of Doctor Who premise series bases its effectiveness on the surprising, Back to the Future is pure entertainment.

But beyond that, Back to the Future and its sequels are a great journey through popular culture in all its nuances. The trilogy seems to be everywhere and not lose, despite the passage of time, its importance.

And what makes it almost a generational phenomenon? We tell you several of the things that make history extraordinary.

No remake or new sequels

Despite its considerable success, there will be no new sequels, remakes, or reboots to the story. The reason? The rights to Back to the Future and any details related to its universe belong to Robert Zemeckis and screenwriter Bob Gale.

In 2015, the rumor of a possible reboot of the trilogy filled the networks. But immediately Zemeckis and Gale spoke: as long as they were both alive, the trilogy would be limited to the original story.

DeLorean Motor Company

At the time of the premiere of the first film, Zemeckis and Gale received a letter from John DeLorean thanking them for immortalizing the car in Back to the Future. The model has not had a simple life in the automotive world, and its creator has a sad history. So the rise to instant fame through history was something to be welcomed.

Marty McFly before he was McFly

Today, no one could imagine McFly with a face other than Michael J. Fox. But in reality, he did. Before Fox landed the role, Eric Stoltz was cast in to play it. Nonetheless, Soltz appears to have lent a stern and dramatic tone to a character thought to be clumsy and enthusiastic. “Who else would believe in Doc Brown?” Zemeckis commented on the character.

In the end and after several unsuccessful camera tests, Stoltz was ruled out. And it was then that Fox became one of the most popular time travelers in pop culture.

A curious data? Also Ben Stiller, Billy Zane, John Cusack and Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer auditioned for the role in Back to the Future.

The script changed and had important additions as production progressed

In early 2020, Jon Cryer commented in an interview that at the time of his audition, the ending of Back to the Future was different. So different that filming it would have changed the movie, as we know it.

Instead of the thunderbolt, Marty had to get closer to an atomic bomb test. A scene that Cryer describes as “completely creepy.”

Coca Cola and time travel

In the same interview, Cryer explains that the time machine was not the DeLorean, but an unexplained mechanism that needed a secret ingredient. And what could be that substance capable of modifying space and time? Nothing more and nothing less than a bottle of Coca Cola. Always according to the actor, Marty discovers the surprising property of the drink when trying to face the aforementioned nuclear test.

A dance under the sea to create ‘Back to the future’

And while Back to the Future is pure science fiction, at least its core comes from nostalgia. Screenwriter Bob Gale admitted he got the idea thanks to his parents’ yearbook. In an interview with Variety in 2015, the creator admitted that the inspiration came from his parents’ yearbook. “They looked young, dazed and innocent. Would they have liked me? ”, Said the writer.

A villain based on a tycoon

In the same interview, Gale confessed that his inspiration for Biff Tannen was in fact a twisted version of Donald Trump. At least for the second part of the trilogy. The screenwriter admitted that several of the general aspects of the cruel and greedy Biff Tannen was an exaggeration of the figure of Donald Trump.

Write and write and write ‘Back to the future’

Although it seems impossible now, the film’s script was rejected forty times by different studios. But apparently no one seemed interested in a “domestic” time travel. In fact, Gale and Zemeckis have reported that their Back to the Future was accused of being bland, bland and boring.

Also that it was “not daring and obscene enough” as were other teen movies of the time. And in an extreme case, a study stressed that “it would be frowned upon to see a mother fall in love with her own child.”

Johnny Depp wanted to be Marty McFly too, but nobody remembered him!

As unusual as it may seem right now, star Johnny Depp also auditioned for the role of Marty in Back to the Future, but no one remembered it! ” According to an interview that Gale gave Premium Hollywood in 2010, the moment “was erased from his memory.” So much so that during the celebration of the 25 years of the premiere of the trilogy, the data came to light and it surprised him. “I went through the notes and said, Wow, I don’t even remember we read Johnny Depp!” He explained. “So whatever he did, I guess it wasn’t that memorable!”

The long way to the DeLorean to get to ‘Back to the Future’

The DeLorean is a popular science fiction symbol, but it came close to not being one. Doc Brown’s time machine started out as a square box with a laser device. Zemeckis had a model built and found it to be “boring.” The next attempt was that it was a domestic refrigerator that worked with nuclear energy.

Finally, and after going from coins, a portable circuit and even a book, Bob Gale achieved the perfect image. In an interview with SYFY in 2020, the writer said that the decision came while he was driving. “It would make more sense for Doc Brown to build the time machine in a car.”

He will continue unfinished

The first Back to the Future movie ends with no doubt that there would be at least a sequel. But in reality, neither Gale nor Zemeckis believed in the possibility that something similar would happen. But after a year and when the movie had already become a success, the prediction came true. “Mere chance,” Zemeckis admitted. “We didn’t know if it was even possible to narrate everything we wanted to narrate in a trilogy.”

‘Back to the future’: from Hollywood to the White House

Before filming began for Back to the Future, the script was sent to the White House to be read by Ronald Reagan. The reason? That line in which Doc Brown makes fun of the possibility that the actor Ronald Reagan could get to the presidency. The president not only had no problems, but sent a note thanking him for his mention in the script.

Bonus track

Justin Roiland is a screenwriter, actor and producer who participated in a contest to choose new programs organized by the Adult Swim network. Roilan’s pilot was called The True Animated Adventures of Doc and Mharti, in reference to the Zemeckis film. The project ended up winning the national team and he was able to present his idea to Dan Harmon. The result? You already know it: the adventures of the heroes of modern existentialism Rick and Morty.

