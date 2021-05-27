12 Best Travel Hair Dryers to Buy in 2021

Courtesy Image

IDK about you, but now that COVID-19 restrictions are lifting and vaccines are rolling out, I’m beyond ready to start (safely!) Traveling again. And after spending literal years perfecting my packing strategy, there’s really only one hair product I refuse to travel without: my favorite mini hair dryer. Like, listen, as much as I love my big, heavy-duty blow dryer for styling my hair when I’m at home, I need something way more lightweight and compact when I’m on the go.

And since hotel blow dryers are basically as weak and ineffective as they come (I mean, if it’s going to take three hours to style it, I might as well just air-dry my hair), I’ve decided to invest in a cute little travel hair dryer that puts in work. Trust me when I say the mini blow dryers on the list are anything but weak — they’re equipped with powerful motors, teeny diffusers and attachments, and even compact, foldable handles that make packing a total breeze. So if you’re looking for an easy way to level up your travel beauty routine, do yourself a favor and snag one of these picks, ahead.

1

Best Travel Hair Dryer and Flat Iron

Amika Mighty Mini Jet Set Kit

If I’m being totally honest, I usually need to travel with a blow dryer and a flat iron (what can I say? I like to come prepared). That’s what makes this kit from Amika so convenient — you get a cute-but-powerful hair dryer, two diffuser and concentrator attachments, and a sleek hair straightener with ceramic plates and dual voltage. The best part? It all zips up into a pretty little case for easy packing.

two

Best Powerful Travel Hair Dryer

Ghd Flight Travel Hair Dryer

Travel hair dryers usually come with a pretty big compromise: Even though they’re nice and lightweight, they typically aren’t nearly as powerful as their full-size counterparts. But this bb is an exception — it’s got a 1,200-watt motor that gives you a quick and smooth blow-dry with two temperature settings. It only weighs only one pound and folds up super small too. Translation: You’ll have even more room in your suitcase for your texturizing sprays and hair serums.

3

Best Sleek Travel Hair Dryer

Yiiho Hair Dryer Pink

IMO, the bulkiest part of any hair dryer — travel or not — is the nozzle. This sleek option swaps the traditional head for a petite body and a detachable nozzland (you can use it with or without the nozzle, by the way — it just depends on how you want to control the air flow). The fact that it’s av reasonable $ 30 makes it an even greater pick for traveling. Pro tip: Don’t forget to blast your hair with a lightweight finishing spray for an extra-shiny look.

4

Best Travel Hair Dryer Brush

Conair Infiniti Pro Titanium Ceramic Hot Air Brush

If traveling with your favorite hair dryer and round brush feels like one too many steps, you’ll love the sheer convenience of this mini hot brush. This one-inch tool helps you dry and style your hair simultaneously, and it’s small enough to fit into your gym bag, suitcase, or even weekender. And thanks to the titanium-ceramic barrel, you get a really even air flow (meaning less heat damage for you).

5

Best Dual-Voltage Travel Hair Dryer

Revlon 1875W Compact / Folding Handle Compact Travel Dryer

Traveling internationally? Yeah, you’re gonna need a mini hair dryer with dual voltage (meaning it needs to operate at two voltages instead of the standard one, so you can safely plug it into an adapter). This affordable option from Revlon is not only dual voltage but also gives you two heat and speed settings, a cool-shot button, and a foldable handle for easy packing.

6

Best Lightweight Travel Hair Dryer

T3 Featherweight Compact Folding Dryer urbanoutfitters.com

$ 150.00

Yes, this travel hair dryer is on the expensive side, but if you travel regularly, it’s a smart investment. The handle folds all the way up, it’s incredibly lightweight, and it’s powerful enough to get a sleek and smooth blowout (shout out to the concentrator attachment, which helps you get hella-precise air flow).

7

Best Travel Hair Dryer on Amazon

BaByliss Pro Nano Titanium Bambino Compact Dryer

I get it: There are so many travel hair dryers on Amazon, it’s hard to figure out which one are actually legit. DW, though, because this bb has hundreds of glowing reviews, courtesy of the custom heat and speed settings, the compact size, and the super-long cord (no more accidentally tugging it out of the outlet, yay!).

8

Best Ionic Travel Hair Dryer

Drybar Baby Buttercup Blow Dryer

Don’t be fooled by the cute name — this travel hair dryer is incredibly powerful. Not only does it have two heat settings and a foldable handle, but it’s also designed with ionic technology that works to smooth flyaways and boost shine every time you use it.

9

Best Travel Hair Dryer With Diffuser Attachment

Sephora Collection Mini Blast Ionic Blow Dryer

There’s no need to buy any attachments with this travel hair dryer — for $ 32, you get a rose gold (and dual voltage) dryer, to concentrator nozzle, and a diffuser. Trust: If you’ve got curly hair, you’ll love the results with this one (think: defined, bouncy, smooth curls).

10

Best Drugstore Travel Hair Dryer

Conair MiniPro Tourmaline Ceramic Hair Dryer

If you already dropped some serious $$$ on a plane ticket, you shouldn’t have to go broke over your travel hair dryer. This affordable option from Conair gets the job done — it’s nice and compact, it’s dual voltage, and the handle folds up. Just don’t forget your heat protectant, k?

eleven

Best Travel Hair Dryer for the Gym

Eva Nyc Mini Healthy Heat Pro-Power Dryer + Bag

Fact: Travel hair dryers aren’t just for traveling. This pink machine from Eva Nyc is a great option for touching up your hair at the gym (or, anywhere really). It’s small enough to throw into your bag, it comes with nozzle attachments, and it has all the customizable speed settings you’d need for a quick dry.

12

Best Insta-Worthy Travel Hair Dryer

FoxyBae Marble Mini Travel Dryer

Whether you’re traveling or not, you can’t go wrong with this mini hair dryer. Yes, it’s got the power to back it up (dual voltage and ionic technology, to be exact), but the best part is definitely that cute marble finish.

