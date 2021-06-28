12 Best Silk Hair Scrunchies to Shop 2021

.

Like almost all ’90s trends, hair scrunchies came back in a big way over these past couple of years, and IDK why they ever left in the first place ?! The styles are so fun and range from super tiny, thin designs to oversized, statement ones. I mean, Jason Mamoa loves them. What other info do you need? While they come in a variety of fabrics — cotton, linen, and even terry cloth! —Silk scrunchies not only look luxe, but they’re also gentle on your hair. The smooth material reduces friction, which can prevent knotting and any other damage. And if you hate the kinks in your strands that are left when you take your hair out of a ponytail, silk helps minimize that too!

Especially with the summer temps heating up, you might be trying to keep your locks away from your neck and face to feel cool, so you should definitely style it up with any of these cute silk accessories. From bold, printed ones to neutral ones, there’s a style below for everyone. Fix up a gorge updo for yourself with any of these 12 stylish silk hair scrunchies this season.

1

best sustainable one

Sweet Dreams Silk Scrunchie Emi Jay revolve.com

$ 32.00

This fun pink one uses 100 percent silk charmeuse and is made with responsible manufacturing and a low carbon impact.

two

best thin ones

Small Thin Silk Scrunchies Qingbay amazon.com

$ 14.58

Better for those with hair on the thinner side or for braids, these tiny scrunchies will do the trick to keep your hair up; plus, the ruching adds some texture that jazzes up a simple black hair tie.

3

best bow ones

10pc Silk Hair Scrunchies Bow Mommesilk amazon.com

$ 26.99

Loving these pastel hues! The bunny-like ears on these scrunchies adds a cute bow detail to your ponytail.

4

best medium ones

Medium Silk Scrunchie – 3 Pack Grace Eleyae graceeleyae.com

$ 34.20

If you want your scrunchie to stand out a little more, try this medium-sized trio in black, pink, and brown.

5

best mulberry silk one

100% Silk Scrunchies LilySilk amazon.com

$ 9.99

Mulberry silk is more refined than normal silk — ie, as far as the material goes, it’s the absolute best kind. This pale blue scrunchie would look so cute with a white tee and cutoffs.

6

best oversized one

Rose Tan, Silk Twill BreezyTee etsy.com

$ 28.50

This is a pretty big scrunchie, so it’s perfect for those who want to go all out with the hair accessory. Wrap this baby around a messy bun, and you’ll look so chic.

7

best summery one

Maracujá Scrunchie Ceremony Ceremony.com

$ 14.00

Ceremony has some pretty amazing haircare products, but its silk scrunchies are just as good. Just look at this passionfruit-printed one!

8

best bright ones

Set of 8 Hair Ties SILKE LONDON net-a-porter.com

$ 52.00

This set of eight silk scrunchies has you covered for any kind of occasion. You have four beautiful colors to choose from, and they come in this handy container.

9

best classic ones

Classic Large Scrunchie 3 Pack

Slip is known for its silk products, like pillowcases, eye masks, and, yes, scrunchies. You can’t go wrong with this three pack that’ll stand the test of time.

10

best neutral ones

6 Pcs Hair Scrunchies Hair Tie Sufermoe amazon.com

$ 6.99

If you like blending your accessories in with your hair color, this set has a bunch of brown shades, as well as a cream and black scrunchie to balance out the spectrum.

eleven

best satin silk one

The Retro Scrunchie Lively wearlively.com

$ 12.00

The material of these gives them a gorgeous sheen; plus, the two hues are practically made for summer.

12

best designer one

Hammered stretch-silk hair tie JENNIFER BEHR net-a-porter.com

$ 98.00

