12 Best Memes of Matt LeBlanc at the ‘Friends’ Reunion

Matt LeBlanc has been claimed by everyone on Twitter. Following the premiere of Friends: The Reunion last Thursday on HBO Max, viewers and longtime Friends fans took to Twitter to meme one of Matt’s poses from the show.

The meme features a photo of Matt with his arms crossed, giving off a particular “dad” stare. The image apparently shares an aura with that of an Irish uncle “with a heart of gold,” according to one Irish Twitter user. “He’s behind the times, rough round the edges, loves life, his family, his cattle and you, hugs like a bear, drinks like a fish, talks the hind legs off a donkey and punched that guy in the gob who slagged off your gay partner, “they continued.

Adding onto the beloved persona, another Twitter user shared, “Matt le blanc looks like a fella you’d end up having a deep conversation with in the residents bar after a wedding. Ten pints deep and he’s giving you the best advice you’ll ever get. you’ll never meet him again but his sage wisdom sticks with you forever. a gentleman. “

Another user tweeted, “Some people age like life is all about not aging, but Matt Le Blanc has aged like he enjoys himself immensely and I have to say I think he wins.” The actor himself also lightheartedly joked about how his appearance has changed over the years during the Friends reunion. In a conversation about how everyone appeared “smaller,” LeBlanc quipped, “Speak for yourself.”

Here, we’ve rounded up the best content users whipped up regarding Matt’s official dad and uncle status on Twitter.

