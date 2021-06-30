12 Best Bedroom Plants 2021 – Plants for the Bedroom

Khadija horton

Sure, turning your living room and bathroom into a greenhouse is cool and all, but have you ever stopped to think about what plants you want in your bedroom? I’m serious! I bet even the most dedicated plant mom (you, perhaps?) Is lacking in the bedroom plant department. Feel free to fight me on this if your room currently looks something like Neverland.

For those of you in desperate need of more (live) greenery where you sleep, let me help you out — there are a * lot * of different types of indoor houseplants out there. But which are the * best * specifically? Well, that depends. Are you looking for something that’s safe for your cat? What about a small plant that can fit nice and snug on your itty-bitty nightstand?

Whatever your needs are in the bedroom (I’m talking plants, don’t be cheeky !!) have a look for yourself below to find the right bedroom plant for you. Oh, and did I mention how CUTE they all are?

1

this pretty one

Golden Pothos Planting with P plantingwithp.com

$ 23.00

These bbs are so easy and can deal with any light situation going on in your bedroom. And they’re just nice to look at. 🙂

two

this refreshing one

Snake Plant The Sill thesill.com

$ 57.00

Fun fact: Snake plants are sturdy and may also remove certain harmful toxins in the air. Say goodbyeeeee to sniffy noses.

3

this relaxing one

Peace Lily Grounded Plants grounded-plants.com

$ 40.00

This guy is meant to symbolize peace, prosperity, and tranquility. Perfect for bringing some much-needed calm to your sleeping space while, uh, the outside world is on fire.



4

this low-maintenance one

Spider Plant Hey Botany heybotany.com

$ 10.00

If you want to be part of #planstagram but don’t necessarily have the skills, spider plants only require moderate sunlight, minimal watering, and are safe for pets!

5

this fun one

Philodendron Heartleaf Bloomscape bloomscape.com

$ 39.00

Known for being one of the easiest houseplants to care for, it’s incredibly vibrant in color AND has super cute heart-shaped leaves.

6

This sweet-smelling one

Lavender

You’ll never have to buy lavender essential oils for your room ever again because its parent plant is already full of your favorite calming scent. And who doesn’t love purple?

7

this easy one

Chinese Evergreen Crazy Plant Bae crazyplantbae.com

$ 17.99

This plant is * great * for beginner mamas since it loves indoor spaces and doesn’t need a ton of light. Also, it’s super easy to grow without trying too hard so you can fool everyone into thinking you’re a pro.

8

this big one

Weeping Fig Lively Root livelyroot.com

$ 116.00

Hi, yes, this tree will make a statement in the background of all your mirror ‘grams. I know you have an empty corner in need of decoration …

9

this elegant one

English Ivy Lively Root livelyroot.com

$ 48.00

If you’re tight on ledge space, this ivy hangs beautifully from your ceiling. Mmmm, just imagine waking up in the morning and spotting these leaves with the sun peeping through your window.

10

this classic one

Boston Fern

This plant requires a little bit more love and care than some others on this list, but they’re so lovely to look at and are relatively inexpensive. We stan.

eleven

this glossy one

Dracaena Ansel and Ivy anselandivy.com

$ 25.00

There are so many different types of dracaena but all of them typically prefer lightly moist soil and moderate to bright indirect light.

12

this aptly-named one

ZZ Plant The Sill thesill.com

$ 48.00

Okay, not counting the name, you can actually take care of this plant in your sleep. It just needs low light and watering maaaybe twice a month.

