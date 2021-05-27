12 Best Apps for Anxiety 2021 – Best Anxiety Apps to Keep You Calm

Khadija horton

There’s only one thing in life I know to be 100 percent true: Apps rule everything around me. Food delivery? Check. Hookups? Check. The nearest public bathroom on a night out? Yeah, that too. But one space that’s really blown up in the past couple of years has been apps specifically designed to help with your mental health. It’s really the shit!

Sure, technology is allegedly rotting our brains, but having the resources to take control of your anxiety (which, let’s be honest, feels like you can never actually get a hold on) straight from your almighty phone is amazing. Full send. Plus, we both know you were never going to give up the tech no matter how many Boomers told ya to. So let’s read into it!

From programs that provide an on-call virtual therapist, cater specifically to marginalized communities, or just exist as a non-judgmental space to vent when you’re spiraling, there are so many options for what * you * need. Ready to chill? Take a look at the best apps for anxiety below.

1 Calm

She’s been downloaded over 100 million times, so something about it is working! But seriously, this app is well known for its guided meditations and immersive in-app experiences like soothing sounds. Oh, and celebrities like Harry Styles can fully read you a bedtime story when you’re having trouble falling asleep.

2 Rootd

This one is designed specifically to help you work through a panic attack right at that very (and often scary) moment. When you tap and hold the red button in the app, you’ll get instant support with calming statements, guided breathing, and other therapist-approved techniques.

3 The Safe Place

Launched to be both a tool and a resource for the Black community, The Safe Place features everything from Black mental health statistics, how to talk to family members about your mental health, breathing techniques, inspirational quotes, and open discussion forums.

4 Headspace

This app is super popular for a reason: It’s good. With hundreds of thousands of five-star reviews on the App Store, Headspace is perfect if you’re curious about practicing mindfulness in your everyday life. The app features things like guided meditations, exercises meant to calm you down, and a progress tracker.

6 Morning Pages

If you want to journal but have no idea where to start (or your handwriting is absolutely atrocious thanks to using a laptop every day for the past 10 years), Morning Pages promises to fill that void. It’s simple: Record your stream of consciousness into the app and it’ll transcribe your words into your own little digital journal. The AI-powered emotional insights can also track your mood and feelings through your words so you can gain a deeper understanding of what you’re saying and feeling.

7 Shine

A Webby Award winner for Best Lifestyle App, Shine was created for marginalized users who don’t see themselves in mainstream “wellness” culture. With the app, you get more than 600 guided meditations, morning inspiration texts (!), Customizable mental health plans, and community forums.

9 Talkspace

Look, sometimes you really just need a therapist to text at 2 am when everyone in your group chat is sleeping. And Talkspace does this. You’ll get matched with a licensed therapist in your area and, for a monthly subscription, you can talk to them whenever and wherever you want. No need to try to squeeze therapy into your v tight schedule anymore — it’s always avail!

10 Infinity Loop

If mindlessly scrolling through endless TikToks does absolutely nothing to calm your racing mind, consider mindfully scrolling with Infinity Loop. (See what I did there?) The app has two simple games designed to center your body and mind into the present moment. Yes, you will get hooked. No, you don’t have to give up playing Candy Crush.

11 Ayana

The app is specifically designed to connect members of marginalized communities with qualified therapists based on their specific backgrounds, needs, and identities. Therapy packages on the app range from text support, phone calls, and meetings with over 200 clinicians.

12 Sanvello

This baby is loaded with so many different tools to help you cope with your anxiety. One super-specific feature is that you can log everything from exercise, family time, and other habits and rate your mood while doing each. Track your progress, and take a look back at your rankings to see how you’ve grown!

