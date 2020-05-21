Castlevania is one of the most loved series in the world. Although at the moment there is no news about a new title in the series, it seems that Konami has not completely forgotten about the fight between the Belmont and Dracula, because They have published the music of almost all their games on Spotify.

That’s right, the last 20 years of Castlevania can finally sound in one place. Castlevania Sound Team Spotify account has released soundtracks for games like Symphony of the Night, Aria of Sorrow, Judgment, Dracula X Chronicle, Origins and many more. Years and years of incredible music in one place.

Although we can enjoy one or two hours of great compositions for each of the 12 available albums, we have notable missing, such as the original NES trilogy, Super Castlevania IV, Bloodlines and the Lords of Shadows series. Hopefully in the future they will be able to include all the missing material. At the moment, this is the list of everything that is available at the moment:

–Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

-Castlevania: The Original Game Soundtrack Selection

-Castlevania Chronicles (Original Soundtrack)

-Castlevania: Circle of the Moon & Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance (Original Soundtrack)

-Castlevania: Lament of Innocence (Original Soundtrack)

-Castlevania: Curse of Darkness (Original Soundtrack Selection)

-Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow & Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow (Original Soundtrack)

-Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin (Original Soundtrack Selection)

-Castlevania: The Dracula X Chronicles (Original Soundtrack)

-Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia (Original Soundtrack)

-Castlevania Judgment (Original Soundtrack)

-Castlevania: Harmony of Despair (Original Soundtrack Selection)

We know how much you all love the soundtracks to our games, so we’ve put them all in one place! Introducing the KONAMI Europe @Spotify account! Follow us to keep up-to-date as we add new playlists and old favorites – starting with #Castlevania! https://t.co/aIV8njP7pR pic.twitter.com/Nb7nSMhe2I – KONAMI Europe (@konamieu) May 20, 2020

Via: Konami

