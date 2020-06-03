▲ To overcome the lack of fixed incomes, Mexicans manufacture and sell face masks. The image, in the country’s capital.Photo Pablo Ramos

Dora Villanueva

La Jornada newspaper

Tuesday June 2, 2020, p. twenty

One in five people was separated or suspended from work last April. The economic closure imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic meant that 12.5 million people left the labor market. Of these, 10.4 million were employed informally and the rest, 2.1 million, in formal jobs, reported the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

In the first month of the health contingency, the economically active population fell, informality fell below 50 percent for the first time, underemployment increased, and now one in four workers is subject to it. In addition, among the employed who remained, income collapsed, reports the Telephone Survey of Occupation and Employment.

“The most important instruction we received as a population during April was ‘stay home.’ We stay and that is what we are capturing ”, explained Julio Santaella, president of the Inegi.

The economically active population (EAP) – those who have a job or are looking for one – had an unprecedented collapse. It fell from 55.8 million employees in March to 43.3 million in April.

At the same time, the non-economically active population (PNEA) went from 38.7 million to 50.2 million.

There is no precedent where these proportions of the PEA have been modified or reversed. Historically, it is the first time that we see this change, explained Édgar Vielma, director of Socioeconomic Statistics at Inegi.

This is partly explained by the fact that some workers were suspended from their work without the right to a salary or a guarantee of return.

In this context, of every six people who stopped working in April, five worked informally. Effect of this, this rate, which in March was 55.7 percent, was reduced in April to 47.7.

Flat unemployment, that is, people actively seeking employment without getting it, went from 1.7 million to 2.1 million in a month. As a rate, it increased from 2.9 to 4.7 percent, although Vielma stressed that the error range of this last figure is high.

In the PNEA, 20 million workers are ready to return to the job market once the health contingency is over; Of these, 9.1 million lost or were suspended from their jobs in March, 3.5 million in April, 5.8 million before the pandemic and 1.7 million had not had the opportunity to access one.

Underemployment – people who have the need and availability to offer more work time than their current occupation demands – went from 5.1 million people in March to 11 million in April. As a proportion of the employed population it increased from 9.1 to 25.4 percent, so one in four people who kept their job did so in this condition.

Not only are they working fewer hours, but they also earn less income, Vielma said.

From March to April, the proportion of workers receiving a minimum wage went from 22 percent to 41.3; up to two, from 36.2 to 31.4; from two to three, from 16 to 8.3, and from more than three, from 10.3 to 4.8.

