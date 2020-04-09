11BIS – METAL IN VEIN

I do not know what the people of Barcelona are doing right now, I imagine that like the vast majority contemplating life from that golden prison in which our home has become. But I am clear that “El sabio”, the song that opens his latest album “Metal in vein” that was released by the people of The Fish Factory just a few months ago could be a fucking hymn for what we all yearn for and should do once this is over. – … Run, jump and scream and do not stop before anything, enjoy life that passes very quickly, go to concerts that give you pure energy and that powerful rock that you like to hear every day … – all this seasoned with a pure and eighties hard and heavy sound in which power and melodies go hand in hand, clearly demonstrating that theirs comes from caste and love of music. It is reflected in songs like “Jackie” where certain echoes of Judas Priest sneak into me – that tell me is a first cousin of Breaking the law vocally – with a very accessible tone and I remember Lemmy and his Motorhead who they also remember in the song he gives name the album, a damn and honest declaration of principles.

“47 rosas” is a half-time in which the power drops watts but increases intensity in that style so typical of Hispanic rock that it can sometimes remember Miguel Ríos. “Mr. Doctor »can remind you of those more road themes that were marked, for example, by Red Baron in the eighties together with a wonderful refrain. «Cadillac El Dorado» continues with that smell of gasoline and the highway, the story of a life lived and once again these types of 11Bis demonstrate how well they handle choruses and their passion for music as the fundamental engine of their experiences. “Neither shame nor respect” is like an abrupt cut in what at the moment was being the album to shoot like a cannon towards very hard sounds, prowling on the border of thrash metal especially because of the drums. The waters return to the river with «Picando piedra». Rock guitars, blues influences and lyrics to scream out loud. «Guerrero medieval» ends this album on this album with that heavy inherited from Rainbow and Blackmore that Yngwie did so well in his beginnings or continues to be done by the Argentines Rata Blanca. A great record.

