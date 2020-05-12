Two months after the first three confirmed cases with coronavirus, Honduras registers 116 deaths, while infections reach 2,100, the National Risk Management System (Sinager) reported on Monday.

Of 349 new tests carried out today, 128 were positive, to which must be added eight new deaths, the Sinager said on the national radio and television network.

Once again, the northern department of Cortés was once again the one with the highest number of daily infections in the country, with 84 of the 128 confirmed cases.

In second place is Francisco Morazán, center, where Tegucigalpa, the Honduran capital, is located, which today added 21 new cases, followed by Yoro, north, also with 21, and two in Choluteca, south of the Central American country.

Of the eight killed by COVID-19, five correspond to Cortés, two to Francisco Morazán and one to Yoro, said the state agency, which daily reports on the disease’s records, which include new infections, a figure of deceased, recovered and hospitalized.

According to the Sinager, those recovered from the disease already number 206 with three new cases registered today, while 251 are hospitalized, of which eleven are in serious condition, fifteen in intensive care and 225 stable.

To control the pandemic, the Government maintains a curfew since March, which has been extended until May 17, although it is not ruled out that it may be extended any longer because the virus outbreak continues, mainly in Cortés and Francisco Morazán, the of the largest population of the 18 that make up the Honduran territory.

Although the peak of the pandemic has not yet been reached, the Government has begun to gradually restore the weak Honduran economy, which has been affected at all levels.

About twenty restaurants, mainly fast food, were opened last week, authorized to sell only on the go, to avoid crowds.

In addition, they continue to serve the public, from Monday to Friday, supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations, hardware stores, banks and cooperatives, through a daily check of the last digit of the buyers’ identity card or passport.

On Saturday and Sunday everything is closed and nobody is moving, except health personnel, security authorities, journalists and other authorized persons who work in tasks related to the fight against the pandemic.

Today, the construction industry, with few personnel, began to reactivate itself gradually and under sanitary measures, to avoid contagion of coronavirus.

In addition, the Government announced that in the next few days between 2,000 and 3,000 tests will be carried out daily to accelerate the confirmation of more cases of the disease and to exercise better health control.

