This Thursday the Federal Government announced that 115 thousand 350 Solidarity Credits have already been deposited and there are 132 thousand 625 applications approved

This Thursday the Ministry of Economy in conjunction with the Mexican Social Security Institute He announced the progress regarding the granting of Credits to the Word.

The solidarity credits and those of Wellbeing Census they are part of the support measures implemented by the Federal Government in the face of the COVID-19 health emergency.

The number of supports in this type of loan is expected to be one million, each for an amount of 25 thousand pesos and payable over three years with an interest that will depend on the number of workers per company.

Solidarity Credits to the Word

Zoé Robledo, holder of the IMSS, announced the progress in the granting of Solidarity Loans to the Word for employers who, during the first three months of the year, did not fire their workers.

Reported that they have already been approved 132 thousand 625 requests and have been deposited 115 thousand 350 credits.

Screenshot

Screenshot

Again, Oak grove He called on the beneficiaries to pay attention when registering their data to avoid errors that should subsequently be corrected.

He also recalled the official channels to obtain the credits, as he assured that in recent days there have been attempts to frauds, even through WhatsApp messages.

He asked to report this type of practice through social networks to be able to take action on the matter.

Screenshot

Welfare Census Credits

The Secretary of Economy, Graciela Márquez, reported that she is very close to the goal of allocating these credits.

Screenshot

It showed an example of phishing that was detected by the Ministry of Economy in which it was intended to steal information through an email.

Screenshot

He remembered that the Federal Government does not request any advance, payment or deposit in any of its programs.

ISSSTE draws

Luis Antonio Ramírez general director of the ISSSTE, announced that ISSSTE personal loans are now given through virtual drawings.

Screenshot

The first draw was held on May 4; in it were awarded 32 thousand 222 credits.

The second draw started from May 6 to participate, the interested party must not have any similar debts active in this institution.

Screenshot

The director of the ISSSTE assured that this is very low cost loans that they can be used freely in what the beneficiaries require.

Screenshot

Fovissste pensioners credit

Agustín Rodríguez, executive member of the Fovissste, spoke about the pensioners credit.

It’s about a home loan for pensioners who did not exercise their credit and it applies to pensioners of up to 75 years old.

Screenshot

This credit gives a maximum amount of 561 thousand 697.87 pesos and it applies for the acquisition of new or used housing.

Screenshot

Infonavit shares

Carlos Martínez, director of the Infonavit, spoke about programs like 90 ten, which is a system in which those beneficiaries who have 90 percent of their credit payment are discounted the remaining 10 percent.

Screenshot

Martínez Velázquez also spoke abandoned houses, which will be addressed in a program that is still being designed but that, as a first step, eliminates the massive home auction abandoned as a way of eliminating intermediaries and recovering the environment.

Screenshot

With information from López-Dóriga Digital