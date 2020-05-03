Zoé Robledo, head of the IMSS confirmed that, up to this moment, 115 thousand 104 Solidarity loans to the word have been approved

This Sunday the Ministry of Economy in conjunction with the Mexican Social Security Institute He announced the progress regarding the granting of Credits to the Word.

The Solidarity Credits and the Welfare Census They are part of the support measures implemented by the Federal Government for the COVID-19 health emergency.

The number of supports in this type of credits is expected to be one million, each for an amount of 25 thousand pesos and payable over three years with an interest that will depend on the number of workers per company.

Solidarity credits to the word

The holder of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, stressed, on the Day of the Cross, that the construction industry generates 1.6 million jobs.

He explained that, according to international organizations, the health crisis could generate negative impacts in said activity.

Robledo reported that, so far, they have been approved 2,121 credits in the agricultural sector, of which 217 are located in rural municipalities.

The holder of the IMSS confirmed that, until now, 115 thousand 104 credits have been approved.

Credits through the Wellbeing Census

The Secretary of Economy announced that, through the Census of Well-being, they have been assigned 830 thousand 929 credits.

He indicated that despite the resources They will begin to disperse, this will be done in a staggered manner so that each beneficiary will be notified of the day and time when they can collect their resources, this in order to prevent COVID-19 infections.

Regarding the placement of credits, it was indicated that 70 percent of the beneficiaries are women.

In addition, he explained that the trade, workshops and factories and services they are the most benefited sectors.

He recalled that the allocation of this type of credit is given by telephone invitations to businesses previously registered in the Welfare Census.

Wellness sessions

Rocío Mejía Flores, coordinator of the Tandas for Wellbeing program, reported that there are already 67 thousand batches first time assigned, each of 6 thousand pesos It is granted to people who have a business and who are between 30 and 67 years old. In addition, they must have their business running for at least six months, he explained that all of these are in some marginalized area.

It will also include 5 thousand Youth beneficiaries building the future that they have already been trained and that, in this year, they learned a trade to start a business. These young people also received training so they can now start a business.

In total, reported Mejía Flores, who are 72 thousand microcredits of an amount of 6 thousand pesos which gives an investment of 432 million pesos.

Due to the emergency of COVID-19, the beneficiaries who have made their payments up to date, have three months grace to pay.

In addition, beneficiaries who have few payments and have been up to date, may access the second credit of 10 thousand pesos.

Graciela Márquez Colín reported that the interesting thing about this loan is that it is progressive since a first loan is granted 6 thousand pesos. At the end they can access a second credit of 10 thousand pesos and finally to a third of 15 thousand pesos.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital