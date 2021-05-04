115 Spanish Paralympic athletes to maintain Rio level in Tokyo

05/04/2021 at 1:20 PM CEST

EFE

A total of 115 Spanish Paralympic athletes will be present at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, which will be held from August 25 to September 5, with the aim of maintaining the level achieved at the Rio Games, where the Spanish team won 36 medals.

From among approximately 300 shortlisted athletes, the final list will come out to attend the Games, which will be made up of 115 athletes and will become official in the first half of July.

At the presentation ceremony of the Paralympic team in Valencia they were present Vicent Marzá, Councilor of Sports of the Generalitat Valenciana and Alberto Jofre, general director of the Spanish Paralympic Committee, as well as the Paralympic athletes Ariadna edo, of the discipline of swimming and Kim lopez, shot put and discus.

Athletes also attended the event Hector Cabrera Y Nagore Folgado, the swimmer Eva Coronado, the general director of Sport, Josep Miquel Moyà and the president of the Federation of Adapted Sports of the Valencian Community, Pilar Javaloyas.

The Spanish athletes, who achieved eleventh place in the medal table, will travel to Tokyo with some unknown, since it is difficult to have references about the level of the opponents due to the lack of international competitions due to the pandemic.

Of the 22 disciplines of the Paralympic program, Spain has classification options in 17, these being athletics, badminton, wheelchair basketball, cycling, wheelchair fencing, football-6 for the blind, judo, weightlifting, swimming, canoeing, rowing, taekwondo, table tennis, wheelchair tennis, shooting, archery and triathlon.