The Australian driver has been at the controls of a 2018 car

The French firm has revealed that they have completed 500 kilometers

The teams continue with their set-up for the expected start of the 2020 season, which will arrive on July 5. As part of that preparation, Renault today played a test day with Daniel Ricciardo at the controls of the car.

The French team has shared through its social networks a mock exit that the Australian has carried out on this Tuesday of training in the heat of the finish line.

115 laps

The route chosen by Renault has been the Red Bull Ring, where the calendar will just start with the first two races of the year. The car that Ricciardo has driven is the R.S.18 of the 2018 season, the last one he played at Red Bull before his transfer by the diamond team.

The day has passed without major problems despite the fact that the cars, and with it the pilots, have not been running since the preseason last February at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Ricciardo has made a total of 115 turns to the Austrian track, with which he has completed a distance of 500 kilometers, much more than a GP to use, where in this case 306,452 kilometers are covered.

Renault thus joins Mercedes, which has also carried out test days with its drivers to reach Spielberg to the maximum despite the situation – Ferrari, for example, will also do so. In the case of the German team, Valtteri Bottas took the wheel of the Mercedes F1 W09 last Tuesday, while Lewis Hamilton did it on Wednesday.

Not all teams have been able to ride on the track with their Formula 1. This is the case of McLaren, whose drivers, Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz, have chosen to put themselves at the controls of a Formula 3. It is not the same experience, but it serves them well. to return to piloting a car after months training with a simulator.

