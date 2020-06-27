ADIS ABEBA, Ethiopia (AP) – An Ethiopian orthodox monk who his family is 114 years old has survived the coronavirus.

Tilahun Woldemichael was released on Thursday after nearly three weeks in hospital. He was treated with oxygen and dexamethasone, an inexpensive and affordable steroid that according to research in England has reduced the death of seriously hospitalized patients by a third.

The Ethiopian Health Minister has said that he recommends the use of the drug in emergencies for patients who require a respirator or oxygen.

Tilahun’s grandson Biniam Leulseged said he does not have a birth certificate to prove the monk’s age, but showed a photo of him as he celebrated his 100th birthday.

« He also looked young then, » Biniam told The Associated Press on Saturday.

« I am very happy that we are together again, » he added.

Ethiopia has more than 5,200 confirmed cases of the virus.