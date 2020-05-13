In defense of a dignified death during the pandemic 6:09

. – A 113-year-old woman, considered the oldest in Spain, says she feels good after surviving a brush with the coronavirus.

The video of Maria Branyas, who was born on March 4, 1907, shows the super centennial talking to the director of the care home where she lives in Olot, Catalonia.

“In terms of my health, I am fine, with the same minor discomforts that anyone can have,” Branyas said in the video that was recorded Monday, a nursing home spokeswoman told CNN.

Evidence: nurse tells how he survived covid-19 6:19

Branyas recovered after a mild case of Ccvid-19. Her battle began shortly after her family visited her on March 4 to celebrate her 113th birthday, the spokeswoman said.

The family has not been able to visit her in person since then. Branyas has lived for 18 years in his own private room in the Santa María del Tura nursing home, administered by the Institute of the Order of San José de Gerona, affiliated with the Roman Catholic Church, the spokeswoman said.

Branyas was born in San Francisco, United States, where his father worked as a journalist, reports the . news agency.

Over the course of his long life, he has survived two world wars, as well as the 1918 flu pandemic, which killed more than 50 million people worldwide.

Although Branyas recovered from the coronavirus, two residents of the same house died from it. The situation in the nursing home has improved since then, the spokeswoman said.

The tender ritual of a father and daughter in Spain 0:45

Spain’s state of emergency, in force since March 14, has strict confinement measures that remain in force. But with declining infection and mortality rates, the government has lifted some closure measures in certain parts of the country, in what it says will be a gradual reopening of activity.

But the initial lifting of these restrictions did not apply to Olot, where Branyas lives.

.