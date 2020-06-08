The IMSS reiterated the call for people recovered from Covid-19 to come to donate plasma to Blood Banks in the cities of Mexico, Monterrey and Guadalajara.

The Mexican Social Security Institute reported that so far, 113 patients recovered by Covid-19, have gone to the institution’s Blood Banks to donate plasma.

Given this, the Institute reiterated the call for people recovered from Covid-19 to come in an altruistic way to donate plasma to Blood Banks in the cities of Mexico, Monterrey and Guadalajara, since this element of blood can help patients who have the disease with critical symptoms.

He explained that for transfusion safety, in obtaining convalescent plasma, family, replacement or directed donations are avoided, this means that it is not a type of transfusion in which a person donates blood or components that can be reserved for transfusion to a specific patient at a later date.

The IMSS noted that the people eligible to donate plasma are those who have been cured of the virus and must comply with the Official Mexican Standard NOM 253 for the disposal of human blood and its components for therapeutic purposes, which aims to regulate the obtaining, processing and use of plasma through a transparent, altruistic and safe process for donors and recipients, through voluntary donations, free of coercion and unpaid.

This experimental treatment can help patients by transferring a significant load of specific antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, which were developed by people who have been cured of the disease.

Currently, the infection it causes Covid-19 does not have specific treatment. This protocol is carried out in addition to the care provided in the hospitalization areas and Intensive Care Units in the IMSS medical units.

The IMSS explained that among the requirements requested from voluntary plasma donors, in addition to having recovered from the disease within 14 days after the disappearance of symptoms, is that they be between 18 and 65 years of age. , a PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 and that is negative 14 days after the end of the symptoms; women with no history of pregnancy and who meet the criteria for safe blood donation established by NOM 253.

If you were cured of the COVID-19 infection and want to donate plasma, go to:

Central Blood Bank CMN La Raza. Av. Jacarandas S / N, Colonia La Raza, C.P. 02990. Mexico City.

Central Blood Bank CMN Siglo XXI. Av. Cuauhtémoc 330, Colonia Doctores. C.P. 06720 Mexico City.

Central Blood Bank CMN Occidente. Av. Belisario Domínguez 1000, Colonia Independencia, C.P 44340. Guadalajara, Jalisco.

UMAE Blood Bank Hospital de Cardiología 34. Av. Abraham Lincoln S / N, Colonia Valle Verde, C.P 64730, Monterrey, Nuevo León.

You can also send an email to: [email protected]