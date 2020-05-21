What is a day in the life of an emergency telemarketer like? That is the question that Jutsu Games seeks to solve with 112 Operator, a PC game that in addition to entertaining also demonstrates didactic value by teaching what to do in emergency situations. In the analysis of 112 Operator we review what it offers.

The smooth transition from night to day that for many marks the simple start of the working day is, for others, the ominous trigger of a shift full of drama and intense emotions, where answering the simple call of a bewildered driver in the event of a traffic light breakdown, one goes, in an instant, to the despair of police officers in a shooting requesting reinforcements and medical assistance that may not be available. This is 112 Operator and yes it gets that intense.

This is a game of simulation in which you embody telephone operator, whose mission is to send emergency units to the abundant emergencies that arise every day in Waze. Here we find two modalities: the campaign, located in the United Kingdom, with very sporadic narrative elements, and a free one, which you can take to the city of your choice thanks to the repertoire of maps that the title has. It is a ingenious proposal, which starts from an advantageous immersive position as it is a real profession that, in essence, you are living faithfully to reality in front of your computer. That’s why a few minutes are enough to get into the skin of the operator and start matching the colored icons that appear on the map with the closest corresponding units.

There are two general types of incidents within the game: those that are shown as simple icons on the screen and those that arrive by telephone, which are the least common. For better or for worse, the essential gameplay mechanics behind 112 Operator is very simple and easy to understand. Red icons correspond to fires or firefighter events, while blue icons correspond to emergencies and police units; and then come the white indicators, for medical emergencies. So the satisfaction lies in matching each one with his each, but like everything in life, there are multiple factors that will make the task challenging.

A set of dots, stripes and family calls

To begin with, there is the fact that, as in any simulation or strategy game, resources are finite and needs, abundant, so depending on the difficulty, sooner or later the point comes when you don’t have enough to solve everything and you start pulling your hair out, and imagine what non-existent people will think of you for not having rescued your cat, or get them out of an elevator.

If several of your units are concentrated in the same place, their icons will overlap and you will lose sight of some of your vehicles, which is a problem.

There are dozens of hospitals, police and fire stations, so before each turn, you are given the option to deploy your units in the way that you find most convenient to increase the response speed and decrease the neglected situations, of which there will be several, regardless of what you do. There are also storms, tornadoes, demonstrations or others unforeseen who come to ruin your plan and they force you to improviseWhich is a nice touch and makes you reflect on the stressful job that some public servants have, in relation to your own job.

Not all emergency units They are not the same, nor are the equipment available to them, and as you take turns, you will unlock instruments and accumulate money to buy them; you will sign juniors and rookie recruits – who will progress; and assign new equipment, such as search and rescue tools for paramedics; assault rifles and bomb bombs for police officers; or helicopters and oxygen tanks for firefighters. Taken together, this will allow such units to resolve cases faster or slower. And, on the go, it’s also feasible to request reinforcements from surrounding districts for a fraction of your budget.

In the option of deploy units As best suits you, the one to buy improved equipment and the one to call reinforcements, falls on the strategic share of the game. You can choose to concentrate all your units in the city center or deploy them in the suburbs; you can bet on coping with the minimum for several turns and save money for advanced units later or, on the contrary, spend on equipment, instead of new vehicles. In short, 112 Operator has an accessible character, but also a lot of depth, which makes it exciting and entertaining, but also repetitive.

112 Operator has an accessible character, but also a lot of depth, which makes it exciting and entertainingAre the interactive phone calls with voice acting that puts the amount of spontaneity and mischief into the experience … at least for a time. There is everything from an old woman who dials by mistake and who could very well be your grandmother, passing by an unwelcome pollster, kidnapped people who must pretend while talking, or individuals desperate to assist someone in trouble, and whom you must guide with correct instructions … or incorrect. On more than one occasion we pondered whether we had done the appropriate thing, only to discover that, as in that stormy exam at the academy, we had failed and caused the death of a fictional character. Brilliant!

112 Operator is translated to Spanish, but with voices in English. And, although as we said before, the bulk of the cases are represented as simple geometric figures on a side tab, the construction of the atmosphere with the sound of sirens and other effects is enough to make you feel unusual tension when seeing a handful of squares interchange shots fired with a handful of circles, as they call for radio reinforcements [si tan sólo así hubieran sido nuestras clases de geometría analítica…]. The injured or deceased In your emergency team they will invoice the alignment of your staff and if you are careless, you will receive emails with reproaches from your superiors or disappointed victims, as it has surely happened to you without performing this profession. In other words, 112 Operator denotes a certain attention to detail and that compensates for some of its numerous shortcomings.

You can zoom and see the city in 3D, but it is a simple cosmetic addition that ends up affecting the performance of the game.

Failing to assess situations will cost time and lives, and the game will have no qualms about letting you know, even with a simple statistic. You will feel despair when immobilized police officers cry for help, while your ambulances are busy in other life and death situations, and all this constitutes one of the greatest successes of 112 Operator:]It is a management game, but also one of difficult decisions. Too bad the experience comes back repetitive, betting on a gradual increase in the volume of work to spice things up instead of variety. Although there are some surprises in store for later phases of the experience, these are rare; You will recognize several phone calls as repeated from the 5th hour and the games will get longer and longer, causing exhaustion, a situation that is aggravated by major problems in the interface design.

112 Operator is a game that looks like the map of your Waze, the problem is that the symbology here is super important, but it is not clear enough And, when you have a screen full of emergencies and units coming and going, this imperfection is maddening. The discreet icon that signals when an emergency vehicle is on its way to a place, does not distinguish between returning to base or on the way to an emergency, and it is possible that the route of different units overlap, so that you can have multiple teams traveling on the same street, not knowing which one is going to an event and which is returning to the station. This is confusing and can be a waste of time and resources. It goes without saying that in advanced turns of the game the map will be saturated with activity, and although it is possible pause to analyze the situation carefully, this lack of clarity becomes cumbersome.

It is a management game, but also one of difficult decisionsIf we talk about graphics, 112 Operator is a modest game that does not go much beyond a map with icons, flashes and silhouettes, but despite its simplicity, we noticed some imperfections, such as firefighter or police models with crooked helmets and minor details. The voice acting is good enough to make you believe that you answer a real phone, regardless of the repetition of events; the audio work is composed of an ambient melody that works well as a background, but nothing more, and the sound of sirens, as well as radio transmissions whose loop repeats excessively. There are also, at times, additional effects, such as that of a storm, that of an angry crowd and even a cinematic for a specific event that will amaze you. We would have liked to see more of this.

112 Operator is what I expected after seeing the trailer and I had a great time with it during its first hours. It is an ingenious game, whose formula appeals to the basic satisfaction of accommodating elements and combines it with the fantasy of police urgency that one harbors as a child. But his magic has a very clear limit and I’m left with the feeling that his concept could evolve a lot with more resources and ambition.