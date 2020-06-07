The new coronavirus has arrived in the form of suspicious cases in 112 municipalities in Nicaragua, that is, the vast majority of the 153 that the country has, according to the latest update of the Citizen Observatory of Covid-19, which until June 3 counts more of five thousand possible infections (5,027) and 1,114 deaths (the majority due to suspicions of coronaviruses), in a context of community transmission and growth of the exponential curve of the epidemic.

The interdisciplinary group maintains that from May 28 to June 3, 1,292 new cases of Covid-19 were identified, which represents an increase of 35 percent compared to its report cut to May 27.

The deaths have also not stopped. In the reference period, 309 more people lost the battle against the virus, adding to the 805 who died between April 1 and May 27, according to the Citizen Observatory, which keeps an independent record in the face of opaque and lacking details. of the Ministry of Health (Minsa).

The Observatory is made up of an interdisciplinary team that collects information provided by organizations, networks and citizens in general. The group is made up of professionals from medicine (including health professionals and epidemiologists), communication, research, engineering, computer science and students.

According to the latest report, a total of 82 municipalities report deaths of people suspected of Covid-19 or pneumonia. But also “to date, information has been received from clandestine burials in 16 of the 17 departments and / or autonomous regions. In a total of 40 municipalities ”, says the Observatory.

Of the 1,114 cumulative deaths, 99 are attributed to pneumonia and 1,015, 91 percent, are linked to suspected Covid-19. “These deaths have taken place in all 17 departments and autonomous regions of the country. Managua (517), Masaya (152), León (88) and Chinandega (84) report the highest number of deaths, ”the document indicates.

They regret that people do not understand gravity

The new numbers of the Observatory confirm the fears that 34 Nicaraguan medical associations expressed on June 1, that the virus was entering its phase of greatest spread and therefore it was urgent that the population undergo a voluntary quarantine of between three to four weeks.

However, despite alarming numbers, in neighborhoods and markets, the dynamics have not changed, after seven days of the statement, which was backed by the private company, which asked the population and companies to listen to the alert and take precautions.

Epidemiologist Álvaro Ramírez explains that the government lost the opportunity to declare an early quarantine and “the more days they take this-measures-the agony of the Nicaraguan people will continue to continue.”

Population must stay home

The president of the Nicaraguan Association of Anesthesiologists, Róger Pasquier explained in a webinar, developed this Saturday, about voluntary quarantine, that it is important for the population to understand that they should stay home, and that only those who should work should leave.

Great care must also be taken with the population suffering from chronic diseases.

“The reason why, we have made, all the Nicaraguan Medical Associations this call to the people and the international community to support us to achieve in some way -that curve is the least harmful for the people. Let’s not forget something, it seems that we are suddenly talking about numbers and mathematics, but in reality, what we are talking about is human lives. We are talking about friends, colleagues, brothers, relatives, mothers, parents, and grandparents, who are extremely valuable to our country, “he said.

Ramírez explains that declaring quarantine is not enough because it must be accompanied by social, intersectoral measures, a call for the entire nation to unite, and that must generate political will at the international level to channel aid. But even if quarantine is declared, but there is no national will in the face of the epidemic, it will not make a difference.

The doctors called for quarantine, but they need the participation of different sectors, to help the most vulnerable communities to stay at home. Dr. Pasquier regrets that in the popular neighborhoods the message of being inside their homes has not permeated, the popular markets are still very active, distances are not respected, there are places where nobody walks with masks.

In conclusion: “without a good information campaign it is very difficult to achieve 100 percent of social isolation. If the answer is we did not achieve this isolation, very sad because there will be more morbidity, more virus reproduction and more lethality, “said the doctor in the webinar.

Dr. Verónica Aviles, a mastologist surgeon with Dr. Greta Solís, president of the Medical Association, also expressed their concern about the rhythm of the spread of the pandemic.

Solís emphasized the lack of protection in which medical personnel are in hospital centers, and Avilés said that institutions must collaborate with the union, although it is true that “we are not going to paralyze Nicaragua” because that depends on others. government entities, if you can support each other’s position.

The Citizen Observatory warned that in the reference week of the analysis, all the departments registered resounding increases in the number of suspected cases compared to what was available until May 27. «The RACCN increased the number of cases by 100 percent, Boaco 158 percent, Jinotega 182 percent, Madriz 72 percent, Nueva Segovia 53 percent, León 57 percent, Matagalpa 56 percent, Estelí and RACCS 30 percent. , respectively ”, they mentioned among the most dramatic increases.

«From the Citizen Observatory we join the call made by the 34 Medical Associations to a voluntary national quarantine and we call on the citizens to organize solidarity actions in each block, neighborhood and community to support those who need it most. We also remind the State of its obligation to have a public policy that includes all prevention and care measures to save the lives of Nicaraguans, “said the multidisciplinary group.

Observatory confirms hits union

One of the most vulnerable sectors before contagions is health professionals, whose colleagues have denounced the lack of personal protective equipment that increases the level of exposure when caring for suspected or confirmed patients with Covid-19.

The Observatory reports until June 3 458 health workers with presumptive symptoms of Covid-19, originating from 16 departments (Managua, Matagalpa, León and Chinandega) and 41 municipalities. In addition to 48 suspicious deaths from the virus. They include 18 doctors, 12 nursing personnel, 7 administrative personnel, 2 medical visitors, 2 laboratory specialists and seven from various specialties, as technical personnel.