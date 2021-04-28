110 Egyptian tombs from the predynastic period discovered on the banks of the Nile

The tombs include perfectly preserved remains of children and adults, as well as pieces of pottery and other amulets.

In one of the Nile Delta provinces, a team of archaeologists exhumed around 110 ancient Egyptian tombs. Some, with perfectly preserved human remains inside. It is thought, given the volume of archaeological pieces found, that this could have been a funerary site, as detailed on Tuesday the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

What is the Predynastic Period?

Photo: Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

The periods of government in Ancient Egypt were ruled by dynasties. The first of which there is a record dates from 3,100 BC, and inaugurated the early dynastic period. However, before this political scheme there were other early forms of social organization in Egypt.

The compendium of events that happened prior to the pharaohs is known as predynastic period. According to the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the discovery of 68 oval tombs in a province of the Nile Delta dates from this time, between 6000 and 3150 BC, as detailed by the ministry in a statement.

The tombs were exhumed from the archaeological site Koum el-Khulgan in Dakahlia province. About 150 kilometers from Cairo, archaeologists were surprised to find skeletons whole humans inside some of them.

More than a hundred ancient Egyptian tombs

Photo: Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

The oval shape was not unique to found Egyptian tombs. On the contrary, there were cases of more rectangular types, belonging to the Second Intermediate Period (1782-1570 BC). Due to the dating of the remains, it is estimated that they were buried while the Semitic people of the Hyksos ruled ancient Egypt.

According to the archaeologists in charge of the study, the tombs could be at least 5,000 years old. Within them, the fact that they had human bones of children and adults alike, as well as a funeral team Constituted by ceramic pieces and other charms.

With this new discovery, the country is preparing to inaugurate a new post-pandemic period of international tourism. The recently found pieces will serve as publicity, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, to promote the movement for visit the archaeological sites of Egypt.

