110 Apple suppliers will use only renewable energy

Some time ago, Apple decided to undertake a profound transformation process towards sustainability. A plan in order to be a 100% carbon neutral company by 2030. This process of change involves the use of recyclable materials, an operation committed to the environment and, above all, the use of renewable energy.

Although Apple has been using sustainable energy sources in its own offices for some time, this Wednesday it announced a new milestone in this transformation process, extending this commitment to more than 110 suppliers, which are also moving in that new direction. With this announcement, they will be almost 8 gigawatts of clean energy those that will support the manufacturing and operational infrastructure of both Apple and its partners.

Thanks to this transformation towards renewable energy, more than 15 million metric tons of CO2 will be avoided each year. Or what is the same: as if with a stroke of the pen 3.4 million cars will disappear from the roads every year.

The largest battery project in the US is signed by Apple

In addition, Apple has announced the launch of an ambitious energy storage project in California. This will offer new solutions to provide a renewable infrastructure and sustainable for the company.

The project involves the construction of one of the largest battery systems for energy storage in the United States. California Flats, as it is called, will be able to store 240 megawatt-hours of energy. Enough energy to supply more than 7,000 homes for one day.

Plant will store surplus energy from the 130 megawatt solar farm that supplies the company in California.

Apple’s goal: 100% carbon neutral by 2030

We are firmly committed to helping our suppliers become carbon neutral by 2030 and we are delighted that the companies that have joined us span industries and countries around the world, including Germany, China, the United States, India and France. In a year like no other, Apple continued to work with a global network of partners, businesses and advocates, including communities hardest hit by climate change, to help advance our efforts to make everything we do a force for good in people’s lives and the environment «. Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives.

All these moves towards a more sustainable and green economy are part of the plan announced by Apple in July of last year. A plan with which the company hopes to become carbon neutral throughout its operations. Also including the complete life cycle of the products you put on the market.

