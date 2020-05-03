O Corinthians was one of the most successful teams in recent years, with several important achievements such as Brazilians, Libertadores and Mundial. This Sunday, a title that started Timão’s successful sequence turns 11: Paulista championship 2009.

On May 3 of that year, the team led by Mano Menezes guaranteed a 1-1 draw with Santos at Pacaembu to lift their 26th state title. After facing a 2008 in Serie B, Corinthians was back on the path of glory.

After gaining access to the national elite, Mano Menezes was looking for important titles to replace Timão in his place. With the base of the previous year’s squad, the coach still won nothing less than Ronaldo Phenomenon as the great reinforcement for that season.

Corinthians ended the first phase of the competition with the third best campaign, behind Palmeiras and São Paulo, and unbeaten. In the semifinals, the opponent was Tricolor Paulista, and Timão won. With a 2 to 1 victory at Pacaembu and a new triumph, this time by 2 to 0, at Morumbi, Alvinegro guaranteed the place in the decision against Santos.

The final was marked forever in Fiel’s memory. The first game took place in Vila Belmiro and was one of Ronaldo’s main performances with Timão’s shirt. Even away from home, Corinthians opened the scoring early in the first half with Chicão. Minutes later, the Phenomenon dominated with extreme category, advanced and extended the marker to the visitors.

At the beginning of the second stage, Santos even discounted, but Ronaldo’s great goal came to seal the Corinthians victory. Elias launched from the right side of the attack, shirt 9 advanced, removed the marker from the play with a letter cut, and hit with extreme category to cover up Fábio Costa and write down a real masterpiece in Vila Belmiro.

In the return game, Timão could lose by up to one goal difference and still be champion. Despite this, the Corinthians squad did not want to know about defeat, because they were looking for the undefeated title.

The match at Pacaembu was more balanced, and Santos tried to open the scoring in the first stage with Kléber Pereira, from a penalty. Even so, Corinthians was not frightened and reached the equalizer that sealed the title. On the left side, Dentinho played for the middle of the area and André Santos came from behind to hit the ball firmly and equalize the game.

Timão won his 26th São Paulo Championship title there. Captain William still had a fright at the celebration, as the shredded paper and sparks formed flames on the platform formed when lifting the cup. After the relegation and the dispute of the Series B in 2008, there began, with that conquest, a reconstruction in the club, which came to result in the titles of Copa do Brasil, Campeonato Brasileiro, Libertadores and Mundial in the following seasons.

Sports Gazette

