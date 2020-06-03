2009 was a special year for fans of the Corinthians. After a season in Serie B, the club went back on top with winning the Copa do Brasil. Exactly 11 years ago, Timão took a crucial step towards the title, winning the place for the final of the competition.

On June 3 of that year, Fiel filled Pacaembu to see Corinthians face Vasco in the semifinals. The game was tough and extremely balanced as expected and, with 0-0, Timão managed to qualify for the decision thanks to the goal scored away from home in the 1-1 draw in the first leg, in São Januário.

Coached by Mano Menezes, Corinthians was known for being a solid team in defense, and showed this in the Copa do Brasil campaign. To face Vasco de Fernando Prass and Carlos Alberto, the coach of Timão chose his team with: Felipe, Alessandro, Chicão, William and Diego; Cristian, Elias and Douglas; Jorge Henrique, Dentinho and Ronaldo.

The first stage went far from having strong emotions, without great opportunities for both sides. With that, the highlight was the hot climate between Cristian and Carlos Alberto, who were surprised in some ball disputes.

In the second half, however, the game changed. Vasco launched themselves into the attack, as they needed the goal to qualify, and Timão bet on counterattacks, causing danger to the Cruzmaltinos. Who ended up shining, therefore, were goalkeepers Felipe and Fernando Prass who, with good defenses, did not let the nets swing. The Vascaínos still complained a lot about a penalty kick by Chicao over striker Elton, but the referee scored nothing.

With the 0-0 on the scoreboard, Fiel held the party after the final whistle, celebrating its second consecutive classification for a final of the Copa do Brasil. If in the previous year the team got the vice, losing to Sport, in the 2009 decision Corinthians won their third title of the competition, beating Internacional in the decision.

